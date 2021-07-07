Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

Business / Companies

by Agencies

HARARE - Econet Wireless Zimbabwe last night won the 2021 Top Companies Survey Award for an unprecedented second year running.The telecommunications company, winner of the same award in 2020, beat a strong field of Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed companies to once again scoop the prestigious business award for best performing company on the local bourse.At the 2021 awards ceremony, hosted virtually by the sponsors The Financial Gazette and Old Mutual, Econet came first ahead of second-placed beverages giant Delta Corporation and Simbisa Brands in third position.The Top Companies Survey judges said Econet posted dominant performances in the key areas of earnings quality, financial health and size, social responsibility, leadership, corporate governance, environmental and sustainability factors.