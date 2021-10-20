Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

More convenience for citizens as Steward Bank launches domestic USD remittance service

by Agencies
3 hrs ago | Views
Mr Courage Mashavave
Steward Bank, the country's largest bank by account holders, has launched a US dollar domestic remittance service that is set to ease the burden for millions of Zimbabweans who need to safely and securely move money across the country.  

The new funds transfer service, branded StewardRemit, will allow instantaneous or real-time US dollar money transfers across the country for both Steward Bank account holders and non-account holders.

Steward Bank CEO Mr Courage Mashavave said the launch of the local remittance service was part of the bank's strategy to better serve its customers by widening access and enlarging its footprint across the country.

"For Steward Bank, adding the new domestic remittance service represents another step forward in fulfilling our strategy to continuously stretch our footprint and accessibility across Zimbabwe. We are serving more customers than ever, as we add more services," he said.

He said StewardRemit offers customers convenience and is aligned with the bank's central strategy of scaling digital financial inclusion for all Zimbabweans.

"The service is secure, fast and easy to use for sending money in foreign currency anywhere in the country, with the recipients collecting the US dollars from our bank's branch network nationwide," Mr Mashavave said.  

He said StewardRemit will complement the mobile payments services that characterise Steward Bank's transition to digital banking, adding that he believes the service will play a key role in helping meet the need to circulate foreign currency within the country.

Steward Bank's chief operating officer Mr Munyaradzi Kavhu said StewardRemit was designed in such a way it will not require senders or receivers to have a bank account with Steward Bank. He said on collection, the recipient of the funds will be simply required to present their National Identity document and a transaction reference number.  

"As intercity migration continues and industrial entrepreneurship becomes decentralised across Zimbabwe, there is a greater need for individuals to send USD cash to different cities within the country, to family and service providers alike," Mr Kavhu said.

"Innovation must be informed by solid problem diagnosis. As we were developing this product, our model needed to be a solution for a real problem. Those with children in college or university are probably familiar with the frantic phone calls, funds top-ups and the associated stress of how to send money swiftly in such situations.
"These are some of the customers that will benefit from this service, and will find this to be an effective way of transferring foreign currency locally," said Mr Kavhu.

StewardRemit will transfer amounts as low as US$5 per transaction, and up to US$500 per transaction, capped at US$2 000 per calendar month for Steward Bank customers. The transaction limit for non-Steward Bank walk-in users will be set at a minimum of US$5 per transaction, and a maximum of US$250 per transaction, capped at US$1 000 per calender month.

Source - Agencies

Must Read

Econet network upgrade targets increased coverage, improved customer experience

15 mins ago | 16 Views

Mother seeks peace order to stop son from abusing her

4 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Mark Ngwazi

4 hrs ago | 952 Views

Kazembe reported to ZACC over ZINARA etolling tender

4 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Govt adamant on child marriages

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

There's more evidence of rampant corruption in Zimbabwe than imagined economic sanctions!

5 hrs ago | 494 Views

The rains are here but no cattle

5 hrs ago | 636 Views

'Cannot accord diaspora vote due to legislative challenge' - in plain language; we are a quintessential Banana Republic

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Government's propaganda wheels coming off

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwean courts have no spectacles to see Mnangagwa's illegitimacy

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Aren't Zimbabwe ruling elite ashamed when citizens have to beg to stay in foreign lands?

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

We need each other as Zimbabweans

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Will SADC national dialogue finally end King Mswati III absolute monarch - Zimbabweans watching like hawks

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mwonzora's MDC 'vehemently opposed' to Zanu-PF plan to scrap presidential term limit

14 hrs ago | 2772 Views

Zanu-PF elections mayhem exposes deadly infighting

14 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Former Chief Ndiweni wants Mnangagwa barred from COP26

14 hrs ago | 3640 Views

'Youth shun mainstream media'

14 hrs ago | 572 Views

Discontent in ZRP over promotion criteria

14 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Corruption at Beitbridge has gone too far

14 hrs ago | 1985 Views

When will Africa wake up from economic slumber?

14 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe moving in cycles

14 hrs ago | 294 Views

Brace for the worst under Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Banks under fresh pressure

14 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Harare City pass Dembare test

14 hrs ago | 476 Views

Caps disconnect ZPC Kariba

14 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to dollarise

14 hrs ago | 2614 Views

'US shifting goalposts on re-engagement'

14 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Woman appeals for help to find missing daughter (1)

14 hrs ago | 544 Views

Police hunt for 'rapist' Madzibaba Tanya

14 hrs ago | 612 Views

Police, soldiers implicated in cattle rustling racket

14 hrs ago | 663 Views

Zec seeks authority to correct election errors

14 hrs ago | 814 Views

Teachers to protest against govt on anti-sanctions day

14 hrs ago | 515 Views

NPRC not probing theft of Gukurahundi plaques

14 hrs ago | 134 Views

'There is no freedom of expression' in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 258 Views

School-boy gangs wage war at Msiteli High

14 hrs ago | 835 Views

Suspects arrested for fatal armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 467 Views

NetOne mobile broadband to drive financial inclusion

14 hrs ago | 89 Views

RBZ calls for Zimdollar pricing

14 hrs ago | 764 Views

SADC wants sanctions lifted

14 hrs ago | 170 Views

Violent teacher back in court

14 hrs ago | 760 Views

'RBZ assets can't be attached'

14 hrs ago | 214 Views

Remove sanctions on Zimbabwe; Chakwera tells West

14 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chiwenga proposes new beer, cigarette taxes

14 hrs ago | 365 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days