Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Innscor shells US$70m on expansion

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange-listed blue-chip, Innscor Africa Limited, has injected about US$70 million to consolidate its expansion operations, according to the group's chairperson, Addington Chinake.

The empire, with interests in Bakers Inn, National Foods Limited and fridge manufacturer, Capri, in an annual report for the year ended June 30, 2021, said the short-term strategy was to build efficiencies and improve capacity utilisation across the organisation.

"The group remains hopeful that the positive trajectory over the past year will be sustained, and to this end, our management teams are currently executing our short-term investment pipeline of US$70 million," Chinake said.

"Investment initiatives covering ongoing business optimisation and expansion within existing business units are now at various stages of implementation and will continue to be phased in over the coming financial year.

"These exciting developments will result in significant increases in production capacity and efficiency improvements, as well as entry into new products and categories, with significant job opportunities being created."

The firm's inflation adjusted post-tax profits slowed by 26,5% to $4,39 billion during the period, from $7,42 billion previously, after inflationary pressures pushed up operating costs.

But analysts said recording a profit during a period of pandemic-inspired lockdowns demonstrated the group's capacity to navigate volatile market conditions.

"Inflation-induced distortions dissipated during the course of the year, and gross profit percentages were, therefore, lower in the current year as measured against the comparative year under the historical cost convention; this resulted in overall gross profit growth of 293% being lower than revenue growth," Chinake said.

"The group's financial income continued to be dominated by exchange gains, while fair value adjustments on biological assets were impacted by the convergence of market and book values.

"Fair value adjustments on listed equities were lower by 85% against the comparative year, indicative of the extreme levels of inflation that occurred during the 2020 financial year; this contrasted against the much lower inflation levels experienced in the current year.

"This has the effect of constraining historical cost earnings per share growth. The net interest charge for the year of $1,284 billion was a significant increase over the comparative year and was affected by higher-denominated loan values at higher interest rates."

Innscor recorded interest expenses of $1,61 billion for the period under review, from a 2020 comparative $1,03 billion, arising from lease finance charges and bank borrowings, in the form of overdrafts.

The interest expense also included short- and long-term loans as well as letters of credit based on the effective interest rate, the firm said.

"Revenue growth was achieved on the back of volume growth across all businesses as the introduction of new products, increased capacity utilisation in existing and new categories, access to a growing informal market and a market-sensitive pricing strategy all aligned to provide a pleasing result," Chinake said.

National Foods volumes closed 15% ahead of the comparative year, with strong growth realised within the flour, stockfeeds, groceries and snacks divisions.

The firm said its protein division, Irvines, recorded an 8% growth in egg volumes and 21% growth in chickens while day-old chick volumes increased by 29%.

Colcom delivered a 34% growth in aggregate volumes against the comparative year.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Man arrested for selling government's agricultural inputs

32 mins ago | 91 Views

Prophetess orders congregants to exhume dead body

35 mins ago | 139 Views

Veterinary Services Department loses US$80 000 to corruption

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa 'drunk' video explained

3 hrs ago | 3048 Views

NPA revives criminal charges against suspended ZIFA boss Felton Kamambo

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Fake army procurement officer on the prowl

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Police ban MDC Alliance celebrations

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

No COVID-19 allowances for nurse aides

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa's govt targeting 10 000km roads rehab'

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe to ban plastic bags next year

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zanu-PF exposes thousands to Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zec suspends voter registration

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Hwange residents, Chinese miner clash

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa to officiate at Cultures conference

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwean failure

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Nakamba shines on Gerrard debut

4 hrs ago | 588 Views

Boy found dead in school toilet

4 hrs ago | 760 Views

Khaya Moyo ran a good race

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe teen pregnancy rate rises

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Steward Bank profit up 263% to $252 million HY

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF persecuted Khaya Moyo, says Mliswa

4 hrs ago | 449 Views

Chiyangwa wins Old Citrus Farm fight

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Huge send off for national hero Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Council tender scam backfires

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Escape of 3 prisoners probed

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwean economy turns the corner, says CBZ chair

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Work on 150MW coal project starts

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Civil servant's USD bonuses rate set

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

ICC give Zimbabwe thumbs-up in World Cup hosting

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Edgars to expand online, branch network

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Suspect commits suicide in cell

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa says no to violence, divisions

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Cop collapses, dies

4 hrs ago | 618 Views

Clothing for cheaper: Why coupons are important for you

15 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed asHigh Court lashes magistrate Lazini Ncube

15 hrs ago | 3266 Views

Nyaradzo bus driver dies, death toll up to three

15 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mnangagwa challenges media

15 hrs ago | 940 Views

9 DRC border jumpers nabbed

15 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Zimbabweans to get vaccinated

15 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zimbabweans in SA claim being denied health care

15 hrs ago | 810 Views

Latest on 5 dead bodies found on Mukumbura mountain

17 hrs ago | 2687 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga released from prison

17 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube bounces back

19 hrs ago | 690 Views

Authur Mafokate hospitalised

20 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Bushiri's brother-in-law dumps church

21 hrs ago | 3178 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days