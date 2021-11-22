New wholesale firm opens shop in Lupane 60 jobs on offer

Business / Companies

by Shelton Muchena

A Mutare-based company, Mega 2 Wholesalers trading as Big Max investments, is set to open one of its biggest retail shops in Lupane, Matabeleland North this Friday.This is a boost for the locals as tens of locals would be employed by the company.The company boasts of several branches dotted in major towns such as Chipinge, Mutare, Masvingo, Zvishavane, and Bulawayo.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com, Mr Benjamin Dhliwayo, the Marketing Manager said the Lupane branch would be the biggest in the province with the capacity to service the whole of Matabeleland North."Lupane is strategically located. We don't only want to supply traders from Lupane but also those from surrounding towns such as Hwange. Instead of ordering products from as far as Botswana and South Africa, they can come to Mega 2 Wholesalers where we offer a variety of products that include general groceries and a variety of liquor at competitive prices," he said.Dreaded Dhliwayo said the branch in Lupane would be the third biggest in terms of size and about 60 locals would be employed to run the wholesale on a daily basis."The Lupane branch will be the third biggest that we've so far. About 60 people are going to be employed and these will be locals. We're not going to import workers from other cities such as Harare, Kwekwe or Zvishavane," said Dhliwayo.He said the company's strength was based on the high standard of products they offer at competitive prices adding that traders would be able to resell whatever they purchase from their wholesale at a profit."We sell our products at fair prices and in the process traders will realise profits after they've resold their wares. That is going to be our edge over other competitors. In the process, clients will respond favourably to Mega Wholesalers," said Dhliwayo.