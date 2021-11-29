Latest News Editor's Choice


Stanbic Bank rolls out one of the largest banking loyalty programmes in Zimbabwe

30 November 2021, Harare - Stanbic Bank has announced the launch of one of the largest banking loyalty programmes in the country to date.

The PlusRewards programme, which will be launched today (1 December 2021) is aimed at supporting and enabling economic growth by providing Stanbic Bank merchants with a loyalty mechanism to drive customer engagement and ultimately additional sales.

The Standard Bank Group subsidiary is launching the programme in a phased approach over the next few months starting with selected merchants across the country.

Stanbic Bank Head, Client Solutions, Tich Zuze said Standard Bank and Stanbic Bank card holders from across the continent who travel to Zimbabwe can benefit from the programme.

"This programme is meant for any Standard Bank and Stanbic Bank card holder across the continent. As the programme is also currently available in Tanzania, Zambia, Nigeria local Stanbic Bank card holders can benefit from the offers in these countries," said Zuze.

He said most local businesses have suffered through Covid-19 associated lockdowns. The PlusRewards programme aims to attract customers in the form of Stanbic Bank card holders to boost merchant sales. At the same time cardholders stand to benefit from the programme-related offers, discounts and other benefits.

Zuze said Covid-19 placed a significant strain on a host of industries and businesses across various sectors of the economy. This included the many businesses who suffered from the travel restrictions imposed globally and have not been able to benefit from tourism as an income source. The rollout of the PlusRewards programme is Stanbic Bank's way of providing alternative support to impacted businesses and help them grow.

Stanbic Bank card holders can view the various specials or discounts on products and services available through the PlusRewards benefits programme via the website and visit the relevant merchants to redeem these offers.
"This is critical in an environment where business cash flow is strained ," Zuze said. He added that over 50 local businesses have registered for the PlusRewards programme already.  

"These participating merchant numbers will only continue to grow as more businesses realise the benefits of the solution: attracting more customers," he said.

Businesses can participate in the programme if they meet the requirements of having a Stanbic Bank or Standard Bank POS (point of sale) device and are able to provide goods or services at discounted rates for PlusRewards card holders.
 "Stanbic Bank and its parent company's purpose is to drive Africa's growth. This means providing solutions that facilitate trade despite the restrictive pandemic environment, and to do so at scale to ensure our initiatives have a sustainable and significant impact. We are excited about the PlusRewards programme rollout, and it is our hope that it will contribute to stimulating business, economic growth and trade," said Zuze concluded.
 
