Telecel to sell promotional airtime in US dollar

Business / Companies

by Stephen Jakes

Mobile Network Operator Telecel Zimbabwe has announced that it will be selling promotional airtime in US dollars.In a statement, Telecel said in a promotion called "Dollar on us" a customer can now buy airtime using US dollars.It said this airtime comes as recharge vouchers or recharge cards which are available from selected Telecel shops, Franchises and as well as Dealers.According to the Marketing Director Christopher Rubatika "When a customer buys airtime worth 1USD they get a 50 MB of WhatsApp bundle, 100MB of Data, 60 minutes of on-net voice calls and 50 SMSes" Mr Rubatika added that "that is not all, a customer will also receive the one dollar airtime back to use for voice, data and SMS's."Indications are that the more the customer buys the more the benefits and all this is valid for 24 hours.According to CEO, Angeline Vere "The introduction of the Dollar on Us promo is our way of thanking the customers who have stuck with us through thick and thin. Over and above that this will help customers who only have 1USD not to worry about changing the money in order to buy airtime to make that very important call."With the current economic challenges, the introduction of dollar on us promo came at the right time where most customers are trying to stretch their hard earned dollar to cover a lot of things.Telecel customers can now get voice, data and SMSs with just one dollar.The introduction of the Dollar on US promotion came at no other better time to answer on the changing consumer spending habits in a growing economic environment impacted by rapid technological advancement and dynamic social trends.For just One US Dollar, Telecel customers owning a smart phone or feature phone "kaMbudzi" can all enjoy these free social benefits.Vere also took the opportunity to encourage Telecel subscribers to continue using Telecel products and services on offer such as Mega Boost, Home Wi-Fi devices and Social Bundles as they offer value for their money.Telecel Zimbabwe is known for its affordable packages and bonuses that most people are currently looking for.