Stanbic chips in for life-saving bridge construction

Business / Companies

by Agencies

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe was part of a stellar team of stakeholders led by Rotary Club of Harare City, who chipped in with assistance in cash or kind during the construction of the Shavanhowe foot bridge in Murehwa about 90 km north east of Harare.The leading financial services institution contributed US$35 000 towards purchasing steel products for the construction of the bridge as stakeholders sought to curb the persistent deaths of children and adults intending to cross the river to go to school.The life-saving footbridge was officially handed over to the community over the weekend.Stanbic Head of Brand and Marketing, Palmer Mugavha said the donation was part of the leading financial services institution's assistance to the community in which it operates.Mugavha said Stanbic Bank did not hesitate to put its shoulder on the wheel in response to the plea by Rotary Club of Harare to help build the bridge.In its plea, Rotary Club of Harare had indicated that over one thousand school children risked their lives crossing the river to attend school and Stanbic saw it fit to chip in with the financial support."Ladies and gentlemen, Stanbic Bank attaches great importance to ensuring that children and students especially from socially challenged backgrounds receive adequate education for them to sustain their lives in the future hence the quick response to assist. We did not hesitate to come on board as soon as we learnt that the construction of the bridge would go a long way providing safe access to school for children from nearby communities," said Mugavha.He said the donation is in keeping with the Standard Bank Group's subsidiary to support children, education and communities through a comprehensive Corporate Social Investment (CSI) strategy.Over 1300 children from Chemhondoro School, which is on the Western Side of Shavanhowe River in Murehwa District face difficulties going to school due to flooding of the river during the rainy seasonMugavha said Stanbic Bank was also concerned that not only children were at risk while crossing the flooded river but families who lived on the west bank who use makeshift ropes to cross the river."We were spurred to help in the construction of the bridge by the worrying statistics that at least 14 students and five adults were reported to have drowned in this river in 2018 as they attempted get to Chemhondoro School. This moved us to not only save lives but also ensure that the children pursued their dreams through education," said Mugavha.He thanked Rotary Club of Harare for taking the lead in facilitating the construction of the bridge for this community.The coordinators of the project, Rotary Club of Harare, roped in other stakeholders such as Rotary Club of Du Pont Circle W.A. USA, NJR Steel RSA, Key Logistics, Gwaze Quantity Surveyor, National Arts Gallery, Zimplats Mining, Ascon Africa, Masimba Holdings, Steve Margolis Resort, Arundel Village Shopping Centre, Delta Resources Scaffolding and Mangwende Community.Flooded rivers in remote areas present a hazard to human beings who walk on foot to access different parts of the rural districts in order to attain essential services such as medical assistance and education amongst others.Mugavha said Stanbic Bank had also constructed the US$100 000 Mothers' Waiting Home at Nyamuzuwe Hospital in Mutoko, also in Mashonaland East.