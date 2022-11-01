Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

SasaiRemit rewards its customers, launches consumer promotion for sending money from SA to Zimbabwe

by Agencies
27 mins ago | Views
Johannesburg, South Africa, 2 November 2022 - SasaiRemit, one of Africa's leading digital money transfer providers and a business of Cassava Technologies, a leading pan-African technology group, has introduced an exciting consumer promotion.


The promotion, called "Thatha amathousand", affords thousands of its existing and new customers in South Africa an opportunity to win thousands of Rand worth of grocery vouchers by merely sending a minimum of the equivalent of US$50 from South Africa, to their loved ones in Zimbabwe.

Mutsa Sibanda, SasaiRemit COO, said, "We are seeing a progressive, exponential increase in remittance inflows from South Africa to Zimbabwe, estimated to be more than R6 billion this year. This growth underscores not only the importance remittances currently have in supporting the Zimbabwean economy, being one of the most important sources of foreign currency inflows, but also their effect in providing relief to millions of Zimbabweans.

"They rely on these funds daily to meet their needs, for sustenance, shelter, education, and healthcare. Despite this, more than 50% of these funds are remitted via informal channels, which presents a security risk for the sender and receiver of the funds. Therefore, this promotion is designed to inspire confidence in thousands of customers that Sasai Remit is committed to providing a safer, more accessible and affordable platform to send money home to their loved ones," said Mr Sibanda.

He went on to say: "The customer is at the heart of our operation, and this initiative further accentuates the company's long-standing commitment to building trust as well as giving back to its customers who have faced a particularly challenging year in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic with a chance of unlocking grocery vouchers worth thousands of Rand for sending money to Zimbabwe."

Mr Sibanda said in doing this, SasaiRemit had joined forces with its payment channel partners, that include – Pick'nPay, Shoprite, PEP, Makro, Game, Checkers, Jumbo, Ackermans, Boxer, Builders, and Cambridge, from where customers would also redeem their grocery vouchers.

"In addition, the SasaiRemit beneficiaries in Zimbabwe stand a chance of winning  US$50 grocery vouchers when they collect their remittances at any Econet shops, EcoCash outlets or Steward Bank branches," he added.

The two-month-long promotion runs from 27 October to 26 December 2022, where hundreds of vouchers will be won every week.

The voucher winners will be published weekly on SasaiRemit's social media platforms.

Source - Agencies

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa claims Zanu-PF paying 'infiltrators' to destabilise CCC

11 hrs ago | 2303 Views

Zimbabwean-born UK soldier missed Buckingham Palace shift after too much booze

11 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Mnangagwa 'agonises' over Zanu-PF youth leader

11 hrs ago | 3334 Views

Cleric at Zanu-PF congress sends tongues wagging

11 hrs ago | 1986 Views

Legitimate Zifa exec tears into audit report

11 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Govt anticipating mass deportation of Zimbabweans based in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Land grabs haunt Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Mnangagwa 'embarrassed' at Zanu-PF elective congress?

11 hrs ago | 2690 Views

Potraz licences new mobile operator

11 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Imagine Mnangagwa, Chamisa embarking on an international campaign against sanctions!

11 hrs ago | 387 Views

Police flag self-appointed road rehabilitators

11 hrs ago | 399 Views

School turns into 'brothel'

11 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Sikhala bail application deferred to today

11 hrs ago | 498 Views

No internet at Harare municipality offices

11 hrs ago | 244 Views

Thandiwe Mlobane announced new Zacc spokesperson

11 hrs ago | 411 Views

Mr President, Zanu-PF oftentimes erupts in annoyance

11 hrs ago | 237 Views

Couple rapes biological children

11 hrs ago | 687 Views

Police warn against blocking roads

11 hrs ago | 299 Views

Duty-free facility for citizens returning from SA

11 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zimbabwe joins strategic Commonwealth trade body

11 hrs ago | 203 Views

Grace Mugabe and some of her relatives stripped of corruptly acquired stands

11 hrs ago | 776 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants to start getting bonuses

11 hrs ago | 520 Views

Water levels drop at Kariba dam

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Maid arrested for kidnapping baby

11 hrs ago | 305 Views

Kaitano Tembo fired

11 hrs ago | 277 Views

Voters' roll is in a mess, admitted Zanu PF. Will SADC still stamp 2023 'Substantially Free' regardless

20 hrs ago | 486 Views

'Mnangagwa worse than Mugabe'

21 hrs ago | 4384 Views

Job Sikhala trial postponed

21 hrs ago | 708 Views

Cop rapes woman with mental health problems

01 Nov 2022 at 12:18hrs | 2001 Views

Bonang Matheba and Steve Madden announce summer collaboration

01 Nov 2022 at 11:54hrs | 304 Views

Why did African leaders cease speaking for ordinary citizens but standing with oppressive leaders?

01 Nov 2022 at 11:50hrs | 798 Views

Zimbabwe's tragedy - when the victims actually defend the perpetrators!

01 Nov 2022 at 11:48hrs | 532 Views

'ICT Min Chamisa reduce US$200 SIM card price to 50c in 1 month' - yet he plus MDC PM, 2 Deputy PM, 26 Min, 110 MPs, etc. implem

01 Nov 2022 at 11:46hrs | 3495 Views

Bulawayo residents warned of 'pain' ahead

01 Nov 2022 at 05:17hrs | 2534 Views

'Obscene' and 'objectionable' sex toys can land you in jail in Zimbabwe

01 Nov 2022 at 05:17hrs | 2172 Views

MDC-T throws Komichi under the bus

01 Nov 2022 at 05:16hrs | 2932 Views

Operation Dudula targets foreign players in South African premier soccer league

01 Nov 2022 at 05:16hrs | 3686 Views

Zimbabwe's Agriculture Minister warns lazy farmers

01 Nov 2022 at 05:16hrs | 839 Views

Zimbabwe's Black Umfolosi continues Canada tour with two new members

01 Nov 2022 at 05:15hrs | 415 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF fears economic implosion

01 Nov 2022 at 05:15hrs | 3174 Views

CIO 'steals' minister's whisky, perfumes

01 Nov 2022 at 05:14hrs | 1691 Views

CCC proposes national peace pledge

01 Nov 2022 at 05:14hrs | 387 Views

Voters roll a mess, claims Zanu-PF

01 Nov 2022 at 05:13hrs | 1253 Views

Zanu-PF readmits Fay Chung and other ex-members

01 Nov 2022 at 05:12hrs | 1796 Views

CCC demands transparent delimitation

01 Nov 2022 at 05:11hrs | 279 Views

Zimbabwe urges pharmaceuticals to promote production of herbal and generic medicines

01 Nov 2022 at 05:11hrs | 124 Views

'Zimbabwe making progress in formalising economy'

01 Nov 2022 at 05:10hrs | 321 Views

JSC backtracks on former judge's Merc

01 Nov 2022 at 05:10hrs | 560 Views

Bulawayo - Beitbridge highway rehabilitation not anytime soon

01 Nov 2022 at 05:10hrs | 5034 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days