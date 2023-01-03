Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Zim technology company in ambitions regional growth

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Tano Digital Solutions Group, a fast growing Zimbabwean new-generation technology company has acquired Altron Botswana and Mozambique as part of its growth strategy that will likely see the enterprise become one of the biggest technology companies in the region.

Wallen Mangere, Tano managing director confirmed the acquisition of that took place in November last year.

The company's turn over after the acquisition will be over half a billion rand.

"Tano took over the Botswana and Mozambique business on 1 November 2022 after approval by the competition authorities in both countries," Mangere said.

Altron is a Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSC)-listed company with a market capitalisation of close to R4 billion and is one of the largest technology companies in Africa with a direct presence in South Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Altron provides innovative solutions across a range of verticals, which address challenges facing communities in South Africa and beyond.

"The takeover of Altron gives Tano regional presence. It also gives Tano a strong presence in the financial services sector especially in Botswana and Mozambique where all the major banks are now our customers," Mangere said.

"The acquisition brings new product offerings in the form of various OEM partnerships like Oracle NCR, CISCO, XEROX

"Tano immediately becomes one of the larger IT companies in the region."

He added: "Our desire is to be a regional technology powerhouse as we continue to grow and enter new markets.

"We are currently looking at two or three other acquisitions in East and Central Africa as we pursue our expansion ambitions

"We hope we will be in three additional markets by the end of 2023."

Mangere said Tano was motivated to go regional after realising that its product offering had a place in other markets "and growing by acquisition was a deliberate strategy."

Tano is a 100% Zimbabwean-owned and managed company, with the aspiration of being the technology-related services partner of choice across the African continent.

Tano directors have vast industry and technology experience, within the region and abroad.

The group finance director Tanaka Pasipanodya said "the wealth of experience that resides in our staff and management has been key to the success of our organisation"

Tano leverages offshore capability through strategic partnerships and relationships with other solution providers.

Altron has appointed Tano as a master reseller that will resell the Altron products and solutions.

Mangere dis not disclose how much Tano bought Altron for, only saying the deal was fair and will give Tano a physical presence in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique.

Tano offers enterprise resource planning solutions to both small to medium and large enterprises, a centralised product that synchronises and integrates all functionalities and departments in a company.

The award-winning company addresses key technology requirements for customers in both SAP, IBM, Lenovo HPE and Huawei worlds, serving as a one-stop solution provider.

In Zimbabwe, Tano is a value added reseller and a certified services partner of SAP, the world's largest provider of enterprise application software with over 230 million cloud users, more than 100 solutions covering all business functions and the largest cloud portfolio of any provider.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Chaos as Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga is embroiled in a scandalous 66 cows soccer tournament

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Plastic driver's licence expected soon

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

People encouraged to stay indoors: Heavy rains

2 hrs ago | 458 Views

ZBC speaks on Winky D's controversial album

4 hrs ago | 2097 Views

Chamisa praises Winky D

4 hrs ago | 652 Views

Cop bashed to death

4 hrs ago | 711 Views

'Bulawayo City owed $31 billion' Mayor says

13 hrs ago | 808 Views

Job Sikhala divides CCC from prison

14 hrs ago | 2749 Views

'CCC will win big 2023!' bombardment is relentless. Real challenge, educate povo to know it's all wishful thinking

20 hrs ago | 1227 Views

A random 10 political questions that will make 2023 an uncertain year

20 hrs ago | 817 Views

'Generals will not salute Chamisa' said Chombo. How carelessly he speaks treason, name them

20 hrs ago | 1178 Views

ZANU PF affiliate wants Winky D music banned

03 Jan 2023 at 20:19hrs | 2614 Views

Jah Lemmy hailed

03 Jan 2023 at 20:13hrs | 338 Views

Man seals wife's private parts with super glue

03 Jan 2023 at 19:53hrs | 2879 Views

Nationwide protests for Job Sikhala called

03 Jan 2023 at 08:40hrs | 4000 Views

Two armed robbers nabbed in Kwekwe

03 Jan 2023 at 00:07hrs | 3023 Views

Malawi seriously hit by Cholera

02 Jan 2023 at 22:17hrs | 973 Views

Temba Mliswa files a Police Case against ZANU PF official

02 Jan 2023 at 20:16hrs | 2549 Views

'2023 is not a year for human beings' Prophet Makandwa

02 Jan 2023 at 19:44hrs | 4490 Views

'Army Generals will not salute Chamisa' Chombo says

02 Jan 2023 at 15:51hrs | 7762 Views

Pathisa Nyathi angry over CCC butchering of Ndebele language

02 Jan 2023 at 15:21hrs | 4544 Views

'Vote for ZANU PF' Mphoko tells Zimbabweans

02 Jan 2023 at 14:05hrs | 3769 Views

PHOTOS: Prophet Edd Branson funds free medical health checkup in Epworth

02 Jan 2023 at 13:39hrs | 536 Views

'My Comrades want to poison me' Job Sikhala says

02 Jan 2023 at 13:22hrs | 4326 Views

Kasukuwere prays for unwell Sikhala

02 Jan 2023 at 11:48hrs | 2225 Views

Couple kills employer, steals his property

02 Jan 2023 at 09:31hrs | 2340 Views

WATCH: Water dragon drowns 3 men in South Africa

01 Jan 2023 at 18:15hrs | 4748 Views

Mwonzora gets $400 million from government

01 Jan 2023 at 16:42hrs | 5355 Views

Man threatens to axe own mother

01 Jan 2023 at 15:42hrs | 1441 Views

Education the only investment with no risk

01 Jan 2023 at 14:45hrs | 780 Views

Cellphone robber nabbed on New year's Eve

01 Jan 2023 at 13:58hrs | 1692 Views

Strange sickness strikes Job Sikhala...colon cancer suspected

01 Jan 2023 at 13:41hrs | 3947 Views

Chamisa's 'Ugly Scenes of 2022'

01 Jan 2023 at 12:15hrs | 1740 Views

'2023 will be that year Zimbabweans become free' - Chamisa

01 Jan 2023 at 12:02hrs | 1466 Views

Wedding turns into a bloodbath

01 Jan 2023 at 11:56hrs | 4609 Views

If Zimbabweans are serious about change then 2023 should be a year of action!

01 Jan 2023 at 09:38hrs | 833 Views

Inter Africa bus accident, three die

01 Jan 2023 at 08:21hrs | 3694 Views

Wishing you a Happy New Year!!!!

01 Jan 2023 at 08:09hrs | 186 Views

Why should only ordinary Zimbabweans 'pay the price' whilst ruling elite enjoy lavishness?

31 Dec 2022 at 19:44hrs | 1572 Views

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

31 Dec 2022 at 15:28hrs | 816 Views

Man kills infant with a hoe

31 Dec 2022 at 10:10hrs | 1755 Views

No police clearance no fireworks

31 Dec 2022 at 08:34hrs | 1353 Views

Man flaunts manhood at sister in law

31 Dec 2022 at 08:13hrs | 3951 Views

Water crisis in Bulawayo explained

30 Dec 2022 at 23:24hrs | 2394 Views

Zimbabwean Economy expected to curve-in further into 2023

30 Dec 2022 at 17:41hrs | 1632 Views

Attempt to extort Prophet Edd Branson lands 2 journalists in SA jail

30 Dec 2022 at 14:33hrs | 1486 Views

Victims of 'attempted murder' bouncers urged to come forward

30 Dec 2022 at 11:57hrs | 1716 Views

Girl (17) gang raped in taxi

30 Dec 2022 at 10:39hrs | 4083 Views

Sikhala trial deferred to next year

30 Dec 2022 at 09:47hrs | 1485 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days