Jonathan Moyo slams Chamisa party

by Mzingaye Nxumalo
2 hrs ago | Views
Former Minister of Higher and Tertiary education, Science and Technology Development Jonathan Moyo blames the opposition party for the few number of people who have registered to vote.

As of today Harare province lies with the largest number of registered voters at 588 672 followed by Mashonaland West with 356 086 registered voters. The list goes on up to Matebeleland North with only 155 057 registered voters.

According to Jonathan Moyo the subtotal is very low and it proves how weak the opposition party is.

Referring to Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, Moyo said it is structureless.

"You get a leader of a new structureless political formation that claims to be the government in waiting, who lives in Harare & is happy to tweet daily feel-good Godly & motivational messages to his followers, but is unable to voter-mobilise in Harare," Moyo wrote on Twitter

Moyo also says that, "These voter registration figures tell a story of an incompetent & failed opposition with no structural capacity to register new voters, despite being active & vocal on Twitter."

Following the thread, members of the Citizens Coalition for Change party went against Moyo stating that it is not the opposition but the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's (ZEC) responsibility to makesure that people are registered to vote.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days