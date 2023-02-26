Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

In what ways can you use data to benefit your company?

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Amazingly, today's technology allows us to collect massive amounts of data; however, a significant portion of that data is now being gathered before anyone answers the question, "What do we want to do with this data?" The result is that your company has a lot of data, but the vast majority of it isn't particularly valuable for business. We have identified many ways in which data may benefit your firm, particularly when installing the Docker registry by JFrog in your business digital solutions.

Make Better and More Informed Decisions

When planning for your company's future, whether your goals are related to marketing, sales, or product development, data may help you make smarter decisions. This is true regardless of the topic under consideration. Rather than making informed assumptions about what consumers want, having data at your disposal will be critical. This allows you to develop value propositions focused on specific client groups and present alternatives for related things and services in places where those consumers are most likely to make a purchase.

Most importantly, organizations operate in highly competitive situations, necessitating the need to make faster and more informed decisions within the constraints of limited resources. It is the best solution for companies that look to strengthen their decision-making skills without jeopardizing their framework.

Maintain a Business Updated

Data is the fuel that propels each company's marketing plan. How? It helps you learn how customers interact with your company, where they are most active on social media, what content they like, and which channels provide the best return on investment (ROI).

If you have a database full of information about your consumers, you may use it to develop personalized and relevant advertising campaigns based on their hobbies, location, or demographic information. You will also know where they are, allowing you to provide real-time messaging to a focused audience that can be acted on instantly. You might, for example, use this information to advertise a local bargain. You may use data to ensure that each campaign is operating at full capacity and regularly providing results.

Detect and Eliminate Inefficiencies in the Supply Chain

Supply chain optimization may be a big challenge for organizations whose principal line of business is the sale of physical commodities. You may encounter logistical difficulties while placing orders for required components or shipping things across the country. This is in addition to the need to keep your manufacturing processes working at maximum capacity.

According to Supply Chain Dive, supply chain issues are responsible for 40 percent of food waste in the United States. Food waste in this case is caused by the degradation of food during transportation. The same kind of waste may be generated in many other industries as a result of damaged sensitive items or even shipping delays, which can be very damaging to a company's bottom line.

Contribute to More Effective Business Planning

Your data has the potential to have a big effect on almost every part of how your business works. The only way your data will be useful to you is if you understand what the numbers mean for your brand and are willing to act on the insights gained from those interpretations.

When you learn to act quickly and trust the information you have gathered, you will be able to gain a clear competitive advantage that will have a direct effect on the success of your company.

Leverage the Resources Around You

Your organization most likely already possesses the bulk of the data and capabilities required to begin the study. Your HR department most certainly already keeps track of data relevant to your employees. You are most certainly already giving data on incidents to the state agency in charge of supervision. There is almost certainly at least one person working for you who is acquainted with the Excel spreadsheet tool. Even if you don't accomplish any of these things, you still have a chance! You may get started with the aid of a variety of free internet resources. Search the phrases "how to analyze data" or "how to make an Excel chart" on the internet.

Boost Your Profits

Data may also help a company increase its revenue and profits by making the organization more efficient, providing critical insights into operations and customer satisfaction, and assisting in the optimization of certain processes. Companies may use data to assess if particular activities, commodities, or services are profitable, as well as the areas where they may spend the most. Identifying expenses and methods to reduce them may often be the key to increasing profits for a company since it enables the company to keep a larger share of the money it creates.


Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Unsettled Chamisa spies on all Matabeles in the CCC top leadership

4 mins ago | 10 Views

As long as Zimbabweans believe flying on a airplane is an achievement then we're going nowhere as a country!

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

For such underperforming local authorities ...how do they afford such luxuries?

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa close ally's Gutu South constituency retained

7 hrs ago | 1657 Views

CCC activists who 'threatened to kill' Mwonzora summoned to court

7 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zimbabweans jam UK work visa applications

7 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Biti in failed bid to stop trial

7 hrs ago | 296 Views

4 female armed robbers on the prowl

8 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zimbabwe regime change agents appeal to Sadc

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zimbabwe heading nowhere faster!

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

Voters sceptical as key election nears

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Lightning kills 2 farmers in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 293 Views

Pastor4ED launch Matebeleland South Chapter

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

'Biti delaying assault trial'

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe, Iran sign health equipment deal

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Deputy minister testifies in fraud case

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

Man strikes granny (68) to death

18 hrs ago | 922 Views

Zanu-PF cleric arrested

18 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Lake Kariba not likely to spill this year

18 hrs ago | 872 Views

China calls for investigation into Nord Stream blasts

18 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe passport offices to close on Saturdays

19 hrs ago | 2956 Views

Senior registry officers building big houses from proceeds of corruption

19 hrs ago | 1055 Views

China reveals plans to counter Musk's 'Starlink'

19 hrs ago | 822 Views

'Missing' ZANU-PF MP resurfaces, begs for reelection

20 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Giant tree traps tout to death

20 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Kennedy Mandaza exits Zanu-PF SA District politics

21 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Mnangagwa's police resort to Mopa scuttle CCC gatherings

22 hrs ago | 958 Views

Open Letter: Mine loses millions worthy of diamonds as workers engage in illicit diamond panning

26 Feb 2023 at 11:04hrs | 1510 Views

Authorities must implement AfDB's advice on free and fair election - Electoral reforms must include Diaspora Vote

26 Feb 2023 at 10:52hrs | 286 Views

Mnangagwa ally caught up in a US$400 000 corrupt upmarket house deal

26 Feb 2023 at 10:41hrs | 2654 Views

Chigumba resists political pressure over delimitation

26 Feb 2023 at 10:38hrs | 2307 Views

Mnangagwa violates the Zimbabwe Constitution

26 Feb 2023 at 10:36hrs | 1023 Views

Minister Murwira summoned over poor salaries

26 Feb 2023 at 09:53hrs | 1120 Views

Chanakira to address diaspora community

26 Feb 2023 at 09:52hrs | 914 Views

Biti trial: Businesswoman refuses to answer questions

26 Feb 2023 at 09:51hrs | 1581 Views

Proposed prisons law raises eyebrows

26 Feb 2023 at 09:50hrs | 631 Views

NSSA gives doctors pay rise

26 Feb 2023 at 09:50hrs | 916 Views

Mnangagwa's deluded son in-law demands Kamambo apology

26 Feb 2023 at 09:16hrs | 1281 Views

Judge dresses down businessman for approaching his court 'with dirty hands'

26 Feb 2023 at 09:13hrs | 1400 Views

Zimbabwe ready to welcome 178 000 locals from South Africa

26 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 809 Views

Police launch manhunt for 16-year-old murder suspect

26 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 316 Views

Man killed in fight over girlfriend

26 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 431 Views

Tropical storm Freddy weakens

26 Feb 2023 at 09:11hrs | 443 Views

ZEC begins elections preps

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 214 Views

Zimbabwe govt team leaves this week to assist SA returnees

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 299 Views

The everyday hobbies that can help aid alcohol addiction recovery

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 130 Views

Muvevi cleared of 6 murder charges, but 4 remain

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 415 Views

Zanu-PF 'will win a comfortable majority' claims Fitch Solutions

26 Feb 2023 at 09:09hrs | 260 Views

Sanctions choke Zimbabwe, says AfDB chief

26 Feb 2023 at 09:08hrs | 177 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days