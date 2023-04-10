Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Businessman demands US$4 million from former partner

by Staff Reporter
28 mins ago | Views
TOP banker and marketing specialist, Mr Douglas Mamvura, is demanding payment of US$4 million from his former business partner Mr George Manyere, over a deal involving the sale of shares of an investment company they co-founded.

The erstwhile business partners are locked in a bitter dispute in which they have traded allegations about each other's conduct in the deal that went sour.

Through his lawyer, Mr Robin Tanyanyiwa of Tanyanyiwa and Associates, Mr Mamvura is threatening legal action against Mr Manyere, if he does not give him his alleged share of proceeds.

According to the correspondences on the wing between the parties' lawyers, the dispute is centred on a deal that saw Mr Manyere and his partner Mr Walter Kambwanji selling Brainworks Private Limited's 29,39 percent shareholding in Ecobank Zimbabwe Limited to Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and pocketed the proceeds.

Mr Mamvura claims to have gotten nothing out of the lucrative deal, a fact which Mr Manyere, is denying in response to the allegations of fraud and underhand dealings levelled against him and his partner.

According to a letter of demand seen by The Herald, Mr Tanyanyiwa, Brainworks Investments, which the two businessmen co-founded bought shares from Premier Finance Group Limited for US$2 830 964 after obtaining a bank loan from BancABC Zimbabwe.

The purpose for the loan was to finance the acquisition of 28 percent shareholding in the then Premier Finance Group Limited. The facility was secured by, among other things, the registration of a mortgage bond over an immovable property owned by Star Nail (Private) Limited called East Anglia Farm owned by our client.

"Unbeknownst to our client, In April 2009 you both proceeded to fraudulently secure further funding from BancABC Zimbabwe to the tune of US$670 369.81, after fraudulently misrepresenting to BancABC Zimbabwe that the additional facility was for the purchase of an additional 10 percent in Premier Finance Group Limited which purchase never occurred," said Mr Tanyanyiwa in his letter dated March 15, 2023.

"Documents in our possession reveal that you achieved this by forging signatures on the official documentation of Brainworks Investments (Private) Limited and used the same security belonging to Star Nail (Private) Limited to increase the loan facility to your benefit.

"Nevertheless, our client continued with the acquisition of 9 percent of the 28 percent acquired in Premier Finance Group Limited whilst oblivious of the deceitful shenanigans that you had perpetrated."

This acquisition, according to the lawyer, was confirmed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on September 9, 2009, with Mr Mamvura taking over the 9 percent shareholding through Brainworks Investments (Private) Limited (4,5 percent) and Rohloff Investments (Private) Limited (4,5 percent).

As Mr Mamvura served as the managing director of Premier Bank until a time when the working relationship between two disintegrated owing to Mr Manyere's alleged questionable banking practices.

This resulted in Mr Mamvura offering to sell you his shares and to have the security that he had tendered called back in order to divest from Premier Finance Group Limited, said Mr Tanyanyiwa.

However, Mr Manyere could not afford the purchase of the shares and Mr Mamvura wrote to him through Messrs Matizanadzo and Warhurst demanding payment and specific performance regarding the release of his security which demand Mr Mavura claims remained unanswered, though acknowledged, to date.

And Mr Tanyanyiwa insists that his client maintained his shareholding while eventually being able to retrieve his security.

He said Mr Mamvura ceased to be actively involved in the affairs of Premier Finance Group Limited but maintained his 9 percent shareholding through Brainworks Investments (Private) Limited which eventually became a consortium in which Mr Manyere was part to.

Later, it is alleged that Mr Mamvura went on to discover that ADC Financial Services and KMQ Enterprises jointly acquired 54 percent shareholding in Premier Finance Group Limited from the founding shareholders and ADC Financial Services proceeded to swap its 112 500 000 ordinary shares in Ecobank, in exchange for 87 200 000 ordinary shares in Brainworks Investments (Private) Limited.

Earlier, in August 2011 Ecobank Transnational Incorporated had acquired 70 percent shareholding in Premier Finance Group Limited for US$10 000 000. In this case, Mr Tanyanyiwa noted that his client was not aware of any of those transactions and neither Mr Manyere made any effort to appraise his client of these developments in which Mr Manyere allegedly played prominent roles in.

"Clearly, your efforts to conceal the transactions was so as to unjustly benefit from any potential acquisition of our client's shareholding to our client's detriment," he said.

In March 2015, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated proceeded to acquire Brainworks Investments (Private) Limited's 29,39 percent shareholding in what is now Ecobank Zimbabwe Holdings Limited for a purchase consideration of US$12 500 000, which was paid to Mr Manyere and his partner.

And Mr Tanyanyiwa insists that when this shareholding was acquired, his client still owned 9 percent of Ecobank Zimbabwe Holdings Limited through Brainworks Investments (Private) Limited which shareholding entitled him to 32,14 percent of the purchase consideration amounting to US$4 017 500.

"Our client has over the years engaged both of you regarding the rights to his share of the proceeds and whilst you have confirmed receiving the funds and made numerous undertakings to our client nothing has materialised to date," said Mr Tanyanyiwa.

"Naturally, our client is aggrieved and gravely disappointed by the continuation of your double dealing and deceit. Resultantly, we have been instructed to demand as we hereby do that you pay our client, jointly or severally, the sum of US$4 017 500.00 together with our collection commission in the sum of US$100 612.50.

"Should you fail to do so within seven (7) days of your receipt of this letter, we have further instructions to initiate proceedings of both a criminal and civil nature to hold you to account for your fraudulent activities and to ensure that our client is duly compensated for your unjust enrichment at his expense."

But in his response Mr Manyere who is being represented by his lawyers Hogwe and Nyengedza, denied entering into any agreement or arrangement in whatever form with Mr Mamvura which would entitle him to the demands he makes. Mr Manyere and Kambwanji also denied and disputed every allegation against them and challenged Mr Mamvura to prove his claim.

"The foregoing notwithstanding, surely it is trite that any legitimate claims, momentarily ignoring their inexistence, which may have been founded on the facts alleged by your client would have long since been prescribed by operation of law and therefore unavailable for litigation," said Mr Manyere's lawyers.

"We are, in the circumstances, left wondering as to the true motive actuating your client's unfounded, baseless and outrageous demands."

The lawyers said Mr Mamvura's claims were shocking and patently inaccurate and bordering on extortion.

"The mere misadventure of a demand where non- arises is extremely shocking in its defiance of logic and common sense. It just dismantles all folds of favour and sanity there could have ever existed prior," said the lawyers.

"Having personally known your client for some time our clients are left genuinely wondering whether yours has not been afflicted by a mild but temporary defect of reason as to allow his very fertile imagination to contrive a claim where none arises. They are concerned."

Messrs Hogwe and Nyengedza stated, in their response that the tenor of Mr Mamvura's demand, notwithstanding its baselessness and lack of foundation in fact, tends to malign and injure the integrity and moral standing and character of their clients.

"We register on that account, our clients' strongest protestations and their demand that yours withdraw all false allegations that find expression in your letter within the next 72 hours, failing which we shall be constrained to approach the courts for appropriate relief."

The lawyers have instructions to defend any claims that Mr Mamvura may bring against Mr Manyere and Mr Kambwanji.

Source - herald.co.zw

Comments


Must Read

Two girls drown in disused quarry pit

38 mins ago | 85 Views

Man axed to death by relatives in witchcraft row

47 mins ago | 163 Views

76 people arrested in anti-drug crackdown

58 mins ago | 104 Views

ZITF pegs entry fees

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Erratum and Retraction

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Man dies in hit and run accident

1 hr ago | 173 Views

'Another Zanu PF parly majority win spells doom'

1 hr ago | 202 Views

How does Zim expect to instill pride in liberation struggle when always moaning over defeats?

5 hrs ago | 288 Views

Obama was 'fundraising phenomenon' but nothing compared to Mnangagwa's US$ 240 startup, thanks to Gold Mafia

5 hrs ago | 582 Views

Mnangagwa was never appointed by God!

5 hrs ago | 851 Views

Lorraine Guyo sucked into Makhadzi attack?

17 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Mukuru outlet robbery gang arrested

18 hrs ago | 1680 Views

SA immigration officer fights Zimbabwean travellers

19 hrs ago | 4030 Views

Tsholotsho now a town

19 hrs ago | 1482 Views

BCC, police join forces to reduce accidents along Luveve Road

19 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zimbabwe teachers resort to gold panning

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zimbabweans are one, says Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 697 Views

Zanu-PF urged to focus on winning general elections

19 hrs ago | 254 Views

Scott Sakupwanya named in Gold Mafia scandal

19 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Buyanga falls sick under South Africa prison detention

19 hrs ago | 911 Views

6 congregants die in highway accident

19 hrs ago | 472 Views

Man fatally axes brother in law

19 hrs ago | 419 Views

FULL LIST: CCC Bulawayo MP nominees Under 40

10 Apr 2023 at 13:15hrs | 4178 Views

CCC big guns feel the heat

10 Apr 2023 at 07:30hrs | 2930 Views

Mnangagwa ally's 'killer' mine gets nod to resume operations

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 849 Views

Makandiwa's 'spiritual father' opens Chitungwiza church

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 1336 Views

Zimbabwe health experts fret over cholera resurgence

10 Apr 2023 at 07:29hrs | 188 Views

Teachers lament inhumane, exorbitant Zimsec fees

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 691 Views

Zimbabwe mobile operators sweat over power cuts

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 506 Views

'Inflation is not on paper, you feel it'

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 403 Views

Dodo pleased

10 Apr 2023 at 07:28hrs | 267 Views

Villagers lose crops to buffaloes, elands

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 287 Views

New housing deal for civil servants

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 401 Views

Mlalazi in show-stopping album launch

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 78 Views

Zanu-PF candidates target big election victory

10 Apr 2023 at 07:27hrs | 209 Views

UN to mobilise US$2,8 billion for Zimbabwe

10 Apr 2023 at 07:26hrs | 230 Views

Maridadi seeks new markets for Zimbabwe products

10 Apr 2023 at 07:26hrs | 263 Views

Makandiwa's mega church opens

10 Apr 2023 at 07:26hrs | 338 Views

Zimbabwe war vets get 35 mines

10 Apr 2023 at 07:25hrs | 285 Views

SA court to hear challenge to Motsoaledi's decision on Zimbabwe Exemption Permits

09 Apr 2023 at 17:36hrs | 12703 Views

Vusa Nyoni donates to Njube Boxing Club

09 Apr 2023 at 16:36hrs | 530 Views

Mnangagwa attends ZCC Passover

09 Apr 2023 at 16:34hrs | 940 Views

Adam Chicksen approaching Notts County's top of the table Wrexham clash 'like any other'

09 Apr 2023 at 14:13hrs | 350 Views

Zanu-PF cell register reaches the 4.5 million mark?

09 Apr 2023 at 12:27hrs | 689 Views

3 million voted in Zanu-PF primaries?

09 Apr 2023 at 12:11hrs | 931 Views

Chiwenga commends church

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 694 Views

ZACC hunts for US$1 billion loot

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 739 Views

Zimbabwe plans to exponentially increase rice production

09 Apr 2023 at 12:10hrs | 251 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe soldiers to be punished

09 Apr 2023 at 12:09hrs | 722 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days