Econet technical challenges resolved

by Staff Reporter



To our Valued Customers,



We would like to inform you that the technical challenges that affected voice services on our network have been resolved.



Our technical teams are working to resolve some intermittent challenges that may be affecting data connectivity for some of our customers.



We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and continued support.





Econet Wireless





TELECOMMUNICATIONS giant, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe on Wednesday said the technical challenges that affected its voice services have been resolved.Yesterday [Tuesday] Econet said it was "experiencing intermittent system challenges that may be affecting voice calls."Whoever, this afternoon Econet posted the notice below on social media: