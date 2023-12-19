Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Zimbabwe: African Development Bank approves $25 million trade finance line of credit for Central Africa Building Society

by APO
1 min ago | Views
The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org/en) has approved a $25 million trade finance line of credit facility to the Central Africa Building Society of Zimbabwe, to be used to boost local firms and small and medium-sized enterprises.

This facility will enhance foreign currency liquidity support for the building society amidst a tough economic climate in Zimbabwe. The facility will cover some of the trade finance gaps developed mainly due to international lenders who having scaled down or halted their trade transactions due their perception of Zimbabwe as a high-risk jurisdiction.

The facility, which would finance approximately $175 million of trade over a three-and-a-half-year period, marks the African Development Bank's fourth private sector intervention in Zimbabwe in recent years and the third to the building society.

Lamin Drammeh, head of Trade Finance at the African Development Bank, commented on the transaction: "DFI collaboration is key to private sector development in Africa. This innovative facility will enable CABS to provide liquidity support for SMEs, and women-owned businesses to facilitate their import and export trade finance requirements."

The facility will complement recently approved Transaction Guarantee Facility for $7.5 million to ensure support along the value chains of SMEs and local corporate businesses in Zimbabwe. lt is expected to boost the relatively low productivity of Zimbabwe's SME sector, creating jobs and indirectly improving government revenue through taxes from increased economic activity in the sector.

Speaking soon after the Board approval, African Development Bank Country Manager for Zimbabwe, Moono Mupotola, described the trade line of credit as a strategic milestone expected to have an important demonstration effect which may prove vital to encouraging other international and regional lenders to offer additional support to the country's private sector.

The African Development Bank Group currently supports 13 initiatives in Zimbabwe valued at $144 million. These include initiatives to improve governance and public finance management in the public sector. Other Bank-supported projects involve supporting women and youth to enable them to engage in value addition in agro-based and mining value chains.  The Bank has also been supporting the rehabilitation of key regional and national energy projects, including energy reform technical assistance to support Zimbabwe's transition to climate smart energy solutions. The Bank further supports Zimbabwe's private sector through regional financial institutions that operate and invest in the country.

The African Development Bank established the Trade Finance Program (TFP) in 2013 with the main objective of reducing the trade finance gap in Africa by complementing the activities of private sector actors and regional institutions already active in the field of trade finance.

The Trade Finance Division offers trade finance through the provision of risk mitigation facilities, liquidity, equity and technical assistance to financial institutions and commodity aggregators. The Bank's trade finance instruments include Trade Finance Lines of Credit; Risk Participation Agreements; Transaction Guarantees and Soft Commodity Finance Facilities. Alongside these, the Bank seeks to support eligible counterparties with equity investment and technical assistance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Source - APO

Comments


Must Read

Failure to comprehend CCC's sell-out on reforms is symptomatic of incurable stupidity and worse

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Stanbic Bank donates US$20 000 for chemotherapy drugs to CAZ

10 mins ago | 1 Views

Catholic priests bashed at a mine

16 mins ago | 6 Views

All set for DJ Tira and Holy Ten festival at Queen Sports Club

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Dave Houghton resigns as Zimbabwe cricket coach

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Bosso dismisses tech team announcement

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Man kills twin brother over farmer's shoes

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe dams water levels rise

10 hrs ago | 768 Views

1 South African shot dead, 3 arrested in Harare for robbery

10 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Gospel musician, Eric Moyo dies

11 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Is China good for Zimbabwe?

13 hrs ago | 526 Views

Player exodus looms at Bosso

13 hrs ago | 988 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu puts foes on notice

14 hrs ago | 3346 Views

Zimbabwe tops in beer drinkers' survey

16 hrs ago | 795 Views

Effective rains expected within the next two weeks

16 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Chamisa urged to iron out issues with Biti, Ncube, Sikhala

16 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Masvingo residents tired of living in darkness

16 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe, SA border chiefs meet in wake of undocumented children row

16 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mthuli Mthuli gives in to MPs' demands

16 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthuli Ncube divorced from reality

16 hrs ago | 441 Views

Ziyambi, Prison boss dragged to court

16 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zanu-PF officials suspended over land theft

16 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabweans rush to beat January passport fee hike

16 hrs ago | 92 Views

6 family members perish in car crash

16 hrs ago | 555 Views

Bosso's Peter Muduhwa could join Dembare

16 hrs ago | 169 Views

Donald Trump suffers Kasukuwere fate

17 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Man remanded for unlawful drug dealing

19 Dec 2023 at 21:37hrs | 257 Views

Pastor nabbed for possessing of weed

19 Dec 2023 at 21:27hrs | 678 Views

Blaming Chamisa for not testing your ideas is being unreasonable

19 Dec 2023 at 19:19hrs | 557 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Cricket Union turns Queens Sports Club into a Strip Club

19 Dec 2023 at 16:30hrs | 3277 Views

Mnangagwa cracks whip on top soldiers

19 Dec 2023 at 13:55hrs | 4124 Views

Chamisa's facial image belongs to CCC founded by MDC Alliance

19 Dec 2023 at 13:37hrs | 2737 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction warned against Parliament withdrawal

19 Dec 2023 at 13:29hrs | 1227 Views

Welshman Ncube comes out to state the correct position on CCC turmoil

19 Dec 2023 at 13:25hrs | 2832 Views

Skepticism over Gukurahundi hearings

19 Dec 2023 at 13:24hrs | 195 Views

Umkhonto weSizwe fighter will never forget what a white man told him in Zimbabwe in 1980

19 Dec 2023 at 13:11hrs | 1944 Views

2 police officers killed driving across flooded river

19 Dec 2023 at 13:02hrs | 1043 Views

Wet spell to persist in Zimbabwe

19 Dec 2023 at 13:00hrs | 597 Views

Trucks pile up on Zimbabwe side as SA runs out of parking space

19 Dec 2023 at 12:56hrs | 1259 Views

Leviticus 20:13 - Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples

19 Dec 2023 at 11:48hrs | 802 Views

The role of religion in Zimbabwe politics

19 Dec 2023 at 11:20hrs | 236 Views

Shock as Amos Chibaya double crosses Chamisa with Tshabangu

19 Dec 2023 at 07:53hrs | 4852 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Beitbridge residents

19 Dec 2023 at 06:41hrs | 799 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Jacob Zuma on MK

19 Dec 2023 at 06:28hrs | 2210 Views

Chamisa blocks Tshabangu from using his face image

19 Dec 2023 at 06:18hrs | 2057 Views

Minister Mhona dragged to court

19 Dec 2023 at 06:17hrs | 531 Views

School heads face disciplinary action over fee hikes

19 Dec 2023 at 06:17hrs | 451 Views

Sikhala solidarity rally on the cards

19 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 619 Views

Zimbabweans chase elusive IDs

19 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 549 Views

Recalled CCC members to contest by-elections

19 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 621 Views