Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

WATCH: Bindura Women protest against Kuvimba Mining House

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Over a hundred women besieged Bindura Nickel Company's (BNC) offices at Trojan Nickel Mine in Bindura this Monday.

The women who were blocked by police and security guards from entering the Executive management offices  demanded an audience with BNC Managing Director  Thomas Lusiyano to clear the air over non-payment of mine workers salaries.



'We are wives of mine workers and our spouses were only paid 25 percent of their salaries so we have come to demand an explanation, said an irrate woman.'

The placard-waving women blew whistles  sang songs like 'Povo yaramba zvema disnyongoro' and 'Lusiyano uchaurayisa vana. '

Reports say the situation at BNC the country's largest nickel producer has hit rock bottom with the mine closing operations in September last year owing to depletion of the resource at the mine.

BNC a subsidiary of Kuvimba Mining House recently switched off electric at the mine village before resorting to a long load-shedding schedule with residents only getting power from 10 pm to 5 am.

Kuvimba Mining House head of Cooperate affairs Tendai Madondo confirmed the case without shedding more light.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Bg house for sale


Must Read

Germany solution - A Path to Zimbabwe's Economic Revival

59 mins ago | 92 Views

WATCH: US lifting Zimbabwe sanctions calculated - Kasukuwere

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe ranked 3rd happiest country in Africa

5 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Former Police Commissioner's wife jailed

5 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Japan gives Zimbabwe US$ 17.4m for road upgrade

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwe says scorching El Niño pattern is withering corn crop

6 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe in Starlink U-turn

6 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Lawyers rescue detained toddler, pregnant woman

6 hrs ago | 680 Views

Murambinda-Birchenough Road in major facelift

6 hrs ago | 423 Views

Tshabangu faction lays claim to government 'windfall'

6 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mnangagwa's Presidential solar scheme on cards

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Betting firm convicted for failing to pay punter

6 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zimbabwe govt bans mine registration applications

6 hrs ago | 305 Views

Bid to block judge from NSSA's US$30m saga flops

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimra officer in US$3,000 bribe

6 hrs ago | 334 Views

Zimbabwe to host military games

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Bulawayo's 120-hour water shedding to continue

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Grain imports into Zimbabwe liberalised

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwean jailed for life in SA

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zimbabwe suspends bus operator's licence

6 hrs ago | 381 Views

Armed robbers pounce on traditional healer

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zanu-PF primaries set for next week

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

ZBC board threatens ex-CEO

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

New UK visa rules hit hard

6 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mnangagwa spotlights ministers' performance

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe govt mourns 15 SA crash victims

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Man (35) Man jailed for late-night sexual assault on elderly woman (84)

14 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans explode

15 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Zimra officer in court for extorting US$1,900 from trucker

15 hrs ago | 405 Views

Malayitsha duo in court for bribing Zimra officer

15 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zimbabwean man kills brother over Liverpool, Manchester City match

15 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Chamisa linked Zuva judgment knocks out Air Zimbabwe employees

15 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Why a farmer is riding from Zimbabwe to Windhoek on a horse

15 hrs ago | 659 Views

EXPOSED: Promise Mkwananzi -fake Canadian asylum links unearthed

24 hrs ago | 2652 Views

Mahere, netizens mock Minister Mavetera's office disorder

12 Mar 2024 at 08:23hrs | 3533 Views

Get Zimbabwe to its factory settings

12 Mar 2024 at 07:20hrs | 673 Views

Redcliff council defrauding residents!

12 Mar 2024 at 07:13hrs | 609 Views

Zimbabwean authorities remove 7 universities from accredited list

12 Mar 2024 at 05:17hrs | 3568 Views

Mphoko application for discharge review dismissed

12 Mar 2024 at 05:16hrs | 1915 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu Highway complete in 18 months

12 Mar 2024 at 05:15hrs | 1053 Views

Zimbabwean tour guide trampled by jumbo in South Africa

12 Mar 2024 at 05:15hrs | 1299 Views

Prophet Magaya in fresh mining storm

12 Mar 2024 at 05:15hrs | 1507 Views

Vehicle rebate haunts civil servants

12 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 1592 Views

Unilateral sanctions are not illegal!

12 Mar 2024 at 05:14hrs | 365 Views

American chamber scouts for opportunities in Zimbabwe

12 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 212 Views

Unhappy return for Khama, Kuda Mahachi

12 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 1056 Views

Mix up at South African mortuary, 2-year body swap resolved

12 Mar 2024 at 05:13hrs | 411 Views

Zimbabwe, Russia standardise professional qualifications

12 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 329 Views

Ex-top cop, wife in court for kidnapping

12 Mar 2024 at 05:12hrs | 559 Views