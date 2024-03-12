WATCH: Bindura Women protest against Kuvimba Mining House

Business / Companies

by Staff Reporter

Over a hundred women besieged Bindura Nickel Company's (BNC) offices at Trojan Nickel Mine in Bindura this Monday.The women who were blocked by police and security guards from entering the Executive management offices demanded an audience with BNC Managing Director Thomas Lusiyano to clear the air over non-payment of mine workers salaries.'We are wives of mine workers and our spouses were only paid 25 percent of their salaries so we have come to demand an explanation, said an irrate woman.'The placard-waving women blew whistles sang songs like 'Povo yaramba zvema disnyongoro' and 'Lusiyano uchaurayisa vana. 'Reports say the situation at BNC the country's largest nickel producer has hit rock bottom with the mine closing operations in September last year owing to depletion of the resource at the mine.BNC a subsidiary of Kuvimba Mining House recently switched off electric at the mine village before resorting to a long load-shedding schedule with residents only getting power from 10 pm to 5 am.Kuvimba Mining House head of Cooperate affairs Tendai Madondo confirmed the case without shedding more light.