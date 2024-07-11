Cost-cutting money transfer facility launched

Business / Companies

by Edson Mapani in Buhera

In the wake of liquidity crunch, economic meltdown and massive transaction taxation on remittances, TX Money Transfer has been launched this Wednesday to ease doing of business.The facility has adopted a marketplace approach for remittances while sharing infrastructure in telecommunications and toll manufacturing to address inefficiencies at collection points.Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, Lucia Chingwaru who is the TX Money Transfer executive director claimed that the company is determined to offer quality and reliable service throughout the country while complementing and collaborating with existing players.“The main objective is to bridge existing gaps in the remittance sector by offering reliable, integrated and efficient service since the flow of cash transactions comes with challenges at focal point of collection where the receiver often encounter obstacles such as system failures , insufficient funds at collection points, long waiting times and undisclosed charges that becomes apparent only upon collection”, Chingwaru said.“Our model is built on partnerships. Through strategic collaborations, we provide a platform for other remittance providers to deliver reliable services to their clients. No individual should be left behind, and neither should any remittance player," Chingwaru said."We therefore extend our hand to local and international remittance players to be your last-mile partner,” Chingwaru remarks.Bard Santner Incorporated launched TX Money Transfer in a bid to provide a new value proposition based on reliability, transparency and efficiency.