Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Stanbic Bank named national winners for supporting Micro, SMEs in Zimbabwe

by Staff Reporter
12 Jul 2024 at 05:35hrs | Views
Leading financial services institution, Stanbic Bank has been named National Winner for supporting micro, small to medium enterprises in Zimbabwe by the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC).

Stanbic Bank was recognised for coming up with innovative financial products and strategies for SMEs in 2023.

The Standard Bank Group subsidiary was rewarded for implementing carefully structured measures that promote the formalisation of SMEs and financial inclusion, as well as for having far reaching and sustainable achievements and milestones that support SMEs development.

ZNCC acknowledged Stanbic Bank's focus on serving the needs of SMEs for the last 14 years. The bank's effort in supporting the SMEs has seen the loan book growing year on year with solutions that are tailored for SMEs.

The Chamber also recognised the flexibility of Stanbic Bank's lending requirements for SMEs, taking note of the fact that the institution has been intentional in giving focus to SME to the extent of establishing a division that is dedicated to serving SMEs in 2010.

Among the innovative financial products which Stanbic Bank introduced last year was the Tobacco Booth, launched in various areas in addition to the bank network. The booths are in Harare (TSF), Marondera, Karoi, Mvurwi, Bindura, Rusape and Chinhoyi and carter for Tobacco farmers so that they easily receive their tobacco sale proceeds.

ZNCC applauded Stanbic Bank for setting up an Incubator/ Innovation hub in Harare which was designed with the goal of empowering, nurturing entrepreneurship and innovativeness in SMEs.

The incubator hub has programmes that exist to capacitate and upskill existing entrepreneurs and start-ups, through the model which is based on pillars that include Ideation, Incubation and Acceleration.

The Chamber noted that Stanbic Bank hosted a financial fitness academy in Midlands, Harare and Mutare that offers financial literacy training to its SME clients.

Stanbic Bank also established a Virtual Business Centre dedicated to avail support and assistance through telephony and emails, freeing up time for the clients to focus on their operations rather than frequently visiting the bank.

The Chamber acknowledged that Stanbic Bank held quarterly Webinars for its SME clients to educate them on various areas that include regulatory changes, exchange control regulations matters and financial wellness

Among the achievements or milestones that highlight the institution's success in supporting SMEs development in the previous year was the Rise Above the Noise SME programme. It sought to promote the growth of entrepreneurs banking with Stanbic Bank by offering seed prizes of USD5000, USD2500 and USD1000 to the winner, 1st runner up and 2nd runner up respectively.

Stanbic Bank was commended for its innovative Trade solution whereby it facilitates trade in China through the Africa China Trade Solution. This facility unlocks trade relations with the Chinese market as it enables SMEs to have reliable, authenticated, and efficient suppliers in Zimbabwe through an agent Zhejiang International Trading Supply Chain Co Ltd, also known as Guamao.

The bank also partnered with Zimtrade in assisting SMEs who are into manufacturing and farming to secure export markets for their products and produce to export through workshops. The partnership helps them to secure new markets.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Fire guts Topics building in Bindura

13 hrs ago | 90 Views

Historical background of forceful evictions of villagers of Gota of Sipolilo

17 hrs ago | 151 Views

Africans concerned with the high level of Political violence in America

23 hrs ago | 207 Views

Hwende joins Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mnangagwa fights to cling to power?

23 hrs ago | 428 Views

Who wanted to assassinate Donald Trump?

24 hrs ago | 508 Views

Duo in court over govt scholarships

14 Jul 2024 at 05:11hrs | 189 Views

JSC shields new judges from scrutiny

14 Jul 2024 at 05:11hrs | 100 Views

Sexual predator rapes job seekers

14 Jul 2024 at 05:09hrs | 146 Views

Dog mauls minor to death

14 Jul 2024 at 05:07hrs | 115 Views

Councillors accused of stealing food aid

14 Jul 2024 at 05:05hrs | 30 Views

Burning Spear heading for Zimbabwe

14 Jul 2024 at 05:01hrs | 223 Views

Clueless minister wins award in Zimbabwe

14 Jul 2024 at 04:58hrs | 239 Views

Dembare, Bosso clash in high stakes match

14 Jul 2024 at 04:55hrs | 25 Views

Confusion over Lake Gwayi-Shangani completion

14 Jul 2024 at 04:54hrs | 137 Views

100MW boost for Zimbabwe power supplies

14 Jul 2024 at 04:53hrs | 71 Views

Sangoma at home, artiste on stage

14 Jul 2024 at 04:50hrs | 51 Views

Mnangagwa promises free food for all in need

14 Jul 2024 at 04:49hrs | 24 Views

Rauzhi officially joins Highlanders

14 Jul 2024 at 04:47hrs | 20 Views

Zimbabwe opposition plans to disrupt upcoming Sadc meeting

14 Jul 2024 at 04:46hrs | 44 Views

Gukurahundi hearings a deliberate attempt to sweep genocide under the carpet

14 Jul 2024 at 04:45hrs | 23 Views

Man jailed 20 years for raping mental health minor

14 Jul 2024 at 02:32hrs | 54 Views

FBI Investigates Trump Rally Shooting as Assassination Attempt

14 Jul 2024 at 02:00hrs | 20 Views

Since Mnangagwa is a mere Munhumutapa, is the way now open for Mthwakazi?

13 Jul 2024 at 18:38hrs | 16 Views

Opposition parties should unite to fight ZANU PF - Komichi

13 Jul 2024 at 18:22hrs | 15 Views

CCC MP demands US$150,000 damages from CIO operatives

13 Jul 2024 at 09:33hrs | 13 Views

Quartet on the run after axing man to death

13 Jul 2024 at 09:25hrs | 15 Views

Hlophe hits back at detractors over his appointment to JSC

13 Jul 2024 at 07:56hrs | 23 Views

NGOs rescue Bulawayo, fund boreholes rehab

13 Jul 2024 at 07:49hrs | 5 Views

Inside Mnangagwa govt's financial rot

13 Jul 2024 at 07:49hrs | 10 Views

'Mnangagwa has no intention of stepping down'

13 Jul 2024 at 07:48hrs | 33 Views

Grace Mugabe apologises, drops US$50k lawsuit against lawyer

13 Jul 2024 at 07:45hrs | 29 Views

Gukurahundi victims want apology from Mnangagwa

13 Jul 2024 at 07:44hrs | 8 Views

2 arrested with explosives at Mnangagwa's event

13 Jul 2024 at 07:41hrs | 36 Views

CCC activist 'assaults' village head over food

13 Jul 2024 at 07:29hrs | 5 Views

Lawyer abandons Zanu-PF youth leader in court

13 Jul 2024 at 07:28hrs | 21 Views

Ex-CCC Council chair Gibson Hwende joins Zanu-PF

13 Jul 2024 at 07:22hrs | 10 Views

Mnangagwa's retirement announcement genuine or facade?

13 Jul 2024 at 07:21hrs | 11 Views

Hero emerges after Falcon College tragic bus accident

13 Jul 2024 at 06:38hrs | 21 Views

Woman kills ex-hubby and attacks his ex-wife

13 Jul 2024 at 06:36hrs | 17 Views

Fire engulfs Zimbabwe Police Station, guts 12 vehicles

13 Jul 2024 at 06:35hrs | 24 Views

Oppah Muchinguri's daughter held on fraud charges

13 Jul 2024 at 06:35hrs | 29 Views

Chamisa's lawyer reports General Sanyatwe to Chigumba

12 Jul 2024 at 16:41hrs | 13 Views

Conductive polymers for heated seats in outdoor stadiums

12 Jul 2024 at 05:57hrs | 4 Views

Overcoming stereotypes about sports and achieving success

12 Jul 2024 at 05:26hrs | 2 Views

Is Mnangagwa govt willing to let people die of COVID-19 just to host SADC Summit?

12 Jul 2024 at 05:26hrs | 8 Views

Career Transitions: Football Stars Who Became Great Managers

12 Jul 2024 at 05:09hrs | 21 Views

Zimbabwe should ditch the toxic US dollar

12 Jul 2024 at 04:46hrs | 11 Views

Mass deportation still Gayton McKenzie party's top priority

12 Jul 2024 at 04:25hrs | 5 Views