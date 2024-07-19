NetOne doubles data traffic

Business / Companies

by Paul Ndou

NetOne, a leading telecommunications company, has recently made headlines with a remarkable 93.99% surge in data traffic. This was revealed by the first quarter report by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ). This unprecedented growth not only underscores NetOne's strong market presence but also sheds light on the evolving landscape of data consumption in the telecom industry.NetOne's exceptional growth in data traffic has set it apart from its competitors, positioning the company as a frontrunner in the industry. NetOne's growth is more than double the sum of its two competitors' growth. NetOne was followed by 24.77% registered by Telecel and 11.78% growth recorded by Econet. This surge reflects the effectiveness of NetOne's strategies and the evolving preferences of consumers towards data-driven services. The staggering 94% growth in data traffic for NetOne underscores the company's ability to adapt to the changing demands of the market. This impressive leap not only showcases NetOne's competitiveness but also hints at the potential for further expansion and innovation."NetOne's meteoric rise in data traffic can be attributed to a combination of strategic initiatives and market dynamics that have propelled the company towards success", said NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Raphael Mushanawani. "NetOne's investments in upgrading and expanding its network infrastructure have played a crucial role in accommodating the surge in data traffic", continues Eng Mushanawani. By our network capabilities, NetOne has been able to meet the escalating data needs of consumers effectively.NetOne Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Learnmore Musunda also reiterated the fact that NetOne's targeted marketing campaigns and promotional strategies have also been instrumental in driving consumer engagement and increasing data usage. Innovative marketing approaches have helped NetOne capture the attention of a wider audience, translating into a substantial growth in data traffic."The record growth in data traffic sets us apart from our competitors, highlighting our ability to outperform others in the industry", says NetOne Acting Head Marketing, Mr. Tatenda Makumborenga. By surpassing industry benchmarks, we seek to solidify the company's position as a leader in the telecom sector, adds Makumborenga.NetOne's success can be attributed to its unique selling points and market differentiators, which distinguish the company from its rivals. Whether through superior network quality, innovative services, or customer-centric approach, NetOne's distinct strengths have propelled its growth and competitiveness in the telecom market. Most local and international research has revealed that NetOne is the preferred choice of network, according to consumers. Social media has been abuzz with customers alluding to the fact that NetOne gives them value for their money while also enjoying excellent customer service.