NetOne is on a revival trajectory

Business / Companies

by Paul Ndou

Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer is steering the NetOne ship in the recovery direction Ever since the leading government-owned mobile telephony giant, Netone had stable leadership, the company is registering significant in-roads on the path to revival.From the time Engineer Raphael Mushanawani took over the reins as acting until he became the NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer, there have been several notable positive changes.The company has been offering seamless and ubiquitous products since 2022, giving stiff competition to Econet, the largest mobile telephony company by subscriber base.NetOne reviewed a combo of products and services by offering more value and convenience to customers with customised packages comprising Voice, Data, and SMS bundles.The mobile operator’s data bundles now allow users to stay connected for longer periods at affordable rates. Its innovative combo — powered by a high-speed mobile broadband connection with NetOne OneFi bundles - enhances access to fast internet browsing, and affordable calling rates for on-net, off-net local, regional, and international calls.In 2022, statistics from the Zimbabwe National Statistics (Zimstats) and the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) ICT Access by Households and Individuals Report indicated that mobile data is now the most widely accessible form of connectivity at 95.7% for narrowband and 93.1% for broadband.