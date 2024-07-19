Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

NetOne is on a revival trajectory

by Paul Ndou
47 mins ago | Views
Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer is steering the NetOne ship in the recovery direction Ever since the leading government-owned mobile telephony giant, Netone had stable leadership, the company is registering significant in-roads on the path to revival.

From the time Engineer Raphael Mushanawani took over the reins as acting until he became the NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer, there have been several notable positive changes.

The company has been offering seamless and ubiquitous products since 2022, giving stiff competition to Econet, the largest mobile telephony company by subscriber base.

NetOne reviewed a combo of products and services by offering more value and convenience to customers with customised packages comprising Voice, Data, and SMS bundles.

The mobile operator’s data bundles now allow users to stay connected for longer periods at affordable rates. Its innovative combo — powered by a high-speed mobile broadband connection with NetOne OneFi bundles - enhances access to fast internet browsing, and affordable calling rates for on-net, off-net local, regional, and international calls.

In 2022, statistics from the Zimbabwe National Statistics (Zimstats) and the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) ICT Access by Households and Individuals Report indicated that mobile data is now the most widely accessible form of connectivity at 95.7% for narrowband and 93.1% for broadband.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

SADC Summit turns Mnangagwa govt into a joke!

44 mins ago | 55 Views

NetOne doubles data traffic

52 mins ago | 27 Views

Chivayo's IMC doesn't have exclusive rights to partner Starlink

6 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 4th suspect in bus robbery

6 hrs ago | 560 Views

Chinese national loses US$20 000 to armed robbers in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 576 Views

Churches welcome Mnangagwa's pledge to respect the Constitution

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

State withdraws charges against Zanu-PF bigwig

6 hrs ago | 603 Views

Chivayo says 'leaked' social media screenshots are fake

6 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chivayo, Zec corruption scandal spreads to SA

8 hrs ago | 754 Views

Hichilema boycotts wildlife summit with Mnangagwa, Nyusi

8 hrs ago | 432 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Society ups security for this year's edition

8 hrs ago | 53 Views

Khupe reveals new cancer fight

8 hrs ago | 428 Views

Open letter to Rutendo Matinyarare

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwean nurse aid robs Ireland pensioners

10 hrs ago | 466 Views

Businessman acquitted, arrested again outside court

10 hrs ago | 267 Views

4 candidates shortlisted for Warriors top job

10 hrs ago | 228 Views

Granny raped 'for grand-daughter's sins'

10 hrs ago | 243 Views

Bulawayo's Centenary Park must not die

10 hrs ago | 93 Views

Man kills wife with pick

10 hrs ago | 282 Views

Pupil commits suicide after boyfriend rejects pregnancy

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

Stepson bashes stepdad

10 hrs ago | 269 Views

Murder suspect smears himself with faeces to avoid court

10 hrs ago | 248 Views

Matopo girl releases love album

10 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Dembare hires pastors not sangomas'

10 hrs ago | 74 Views

Cornered thief plunges into river, dies

10 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe national park to get 3 new airstrips

10 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwean businessman takes over Botswana's Township Rollers

10 hrs ago | 216 Views

Gunshots at mine, 46 injured

10 hrs ago | 395 Views

Prophet Magaya on spending spree

10 hrs ago | 222 Views

Harare faces water treatment chemicals shortage

10 hrs ago | 18 Views

Suspected bus robbers apprehended

11 hrs ago | 171 Views

Villagers engage witch hunters in search of missing baby

11 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF youths want the Mnangagwa to complete Vision 2030

11 hrs ago | 88 Views

Man sets hut on fire after finding ex-lover with new lover

11 hrs ago | 94 Views

Truck impounded in cement smuggling racket

11 hrs ago | 88 Views

Bulawayo's daytime sex work solicitation raises concerns

11 hrs ago | 458 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors stuck on worst Fifa ratings in 8 years

11 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles Harare Commission of Inquiry

11 hrs ago | 69 Views

Roadport licence faces cancellation

11 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses US claims on Zimbabwe polls

11 hrs ago | 214 Views

South Africa to consult over Zimbabweans facing deportation

19 Jul 2024 at 19:38hrs | 2759 Views

WANTED: Rutendo Matinyarare facing legal woes in Zimbabwe and South Africa

19 Jul 2024 at 11:18hrs | 1612 Views

Government urged to support return of pregnant students to school

19 Jul 2024 at 10:14hrs | 407 Views

ZRP officers off to Abyei on peacekeeping mission

19 Jul 2024 at 08:07hrs | 664 Views

Exclusion of ZAPU's contributions to the war of independence deplorable

19 Jul 2024 at 07:41hrs | 974 Views

US elections have literally become a problematically violent affair

19 Jul 2024 at 06:42hrs | 765 Views

MK members march over election rigging in South Africa

19 Jul 2024 at 06:31hrs | 704 Views

US Ambassador Pamela calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe

19 Jul 2024 at 06:26hrs | 847 Views

Rowdy Zanu-PF councillor sparks chaos

19 Jul 2024 at 06:24hrs | 652 Views