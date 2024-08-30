Mnangagwa partners NetOne

Business / Companies

Leading telecommunications giant, NetOne, takes the opportunity to showcase its recently launched service as it unveiled its cutting-edge Telemedicine product at the prestigious Zimbabwe Agricultural Show. To fully execute the innovative offering which is brain child of the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Auxilia Mnangangwa, NetOne in partnership with ZimSmart, represents this significant step forward in leveraging technology to revolutionize healthcare accessibility and delivery in Zimbabwe. To-date Dr Mnangagwa has facilitated the deployment of 14 (fourteen) Telemedicine booths in communities, which are powered by the Vaakafya Batsi Health and XMarketplace. These technologies ride on the NetOne network and take advantage on the operator's wide coverageIn an era where digital health solutions are becoming increasingly essential, our telehealth platform stands out for its innovative features and intuitive design.NetOne Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Learnmore Musunda explained how the innovation from his organisation has changed the complexion of the healthcare industry."Our health product aims to revolutionize the way patients, doctors, and healthcare providers interact by offering a comprehensive platform that seamlessly connects them in a user-friendly manner. After wide consultative meetings with Her Excellence the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr A. Mnangagwa, we deployed teams to come up with the innovations you see today', says Musunda."Telehealth or Telemedicine is like bringing the doctor to you, minus the waiting room magazines. It's a game-changer in healthcare, allowing patients to connect with medical professionals remotely. Think of it as Face Timing with your doc, but with a bit more medical jargon", Musunda says.Mr Tatenda Makumborenga, NetOne Acting Head of Marketing, added that the platform allows you to have access to health care at your convenience."This telehealth platform is the cool kid on the block, connecting patients, doctors, and healthcare providers in a seamless and user-friendly way. It's like a virtual healthcare hub where you can get the medical assistance you need without leaving the comfort of your couch", Makumborenga says."Gone are the days of sitting in a crowded waiting room, flipping through old magazines. The task of coming up with this innovation was lightened by the overwhelming support rendered by the Her Excellence, Dr A. Mnangagwa and her office", concludes Makumborenga.Mr Easyway Samusodza, NetOne product Manager, was the one taking people through the product as he expertly explained how exactly the service works."Telehealth is like having a healthcare genie at your fingertips. With an intuitive interface and seamless navigation, connecting with healthcare providers and managing your health has never been easier. ‘Leaving No One Behind', we have also placed community health booths in disenfranchised communities. These allow community members to access healthcare that was previously a privilege of city duellers. We have since opened fourteen (14) centres across the country (Kwekwe, Nyanga, Nyatate, Bindura, only to mention a few)", explains Samusodza."We have also not forgotten how privacy issues are critical with regards to personal health data. Privacy and security are our top priorities for that reason. Our platform ensures that your sensitive medical information is safe and sound with secure messaging and file sharing features", he concludes.In the world of telehealth, communication is key. With platform, real-time video consultations will bring patients and doctors face-to-face virtually, ensuring personalized care from the comfort of home. Plus, remote monitoring and follow-up care will help maintain continuity in treatment, keeping everyone on the same page throughout the healthcare journey