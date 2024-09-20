We will prioritise inclusive tourism: Murare travel and tours

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Gideon Madzikatidze
The 2024 Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo's first (1st) Runner up in Best Car Hire stand, Murare Car Rental has expressed their organisation's commitment to serve diverse tourists (amongst all tourism clusters) while consider prioritising their cultural and doctrinal beliefs, norms and values.

Speaking after receiving their award during the Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo award ceremony, Mr Nelson Zingoni who Chief Executive Officer of Murare Car Rental explained that they usually engage in continuous market research and policy development which helps them to allocate their services to aggregated clientele.

"We engage in continuous market research, innovation and policy development as an organisation. This would therefore enable our organisation to serve various tourists and specific stakeholders with actual services which resonate with their doctrinal beliefs, cultural beliefs, norms and values," Zingoni said.

"You would realise that we are non-discriminatory in terms of considering research on constantly changing regulations, attitudes and behaviours. Research and innovation amongst our diverse clientele has enabled our organisation to craft services attract many tourists through referrals from previous services," Zingoni added.

"We therefore take it as an inclusivity in tourism where we leave none regardless of their level of income or preferred spending on travel," Zingoni remarks.

While start by operating a single car in a cabin in Harare, Murare Car Rental has managed to spread its services to most cities across Zimbabwe and now boasts a fleet of more than 150 cars and employs over 120 people.

The company was established in 2016, has offices in Harare, Mutare, Bulawayo, Victoria Falls and Masvingo, all in an attempt to reach out to potential clients throughout Zimbabwe.

Source - Byo24News

