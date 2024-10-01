National Foods to Pay Unfairly Dismissed Worker Over US$86,000

Business / Companies

by Stephen Jakes

National Foods Limited is yet to pay an unfairly dismissed employee over US$86,000, as ordered by the High Court.

Tendai Bonde, a former food analyst and director of the worker's trust, claims he was racially discriminated against before being fired by the company."From 2014 to 2018, I was receiving a 50% salary compared to other employees within my department before I was fired. I was not treated well like others," he said.Bonde said the company was instructed to pay him, but because they felt the order was unfair, they appealed to the Supreme Court.He said the matter was settled when the Supreme Court on January 26 of this year upheld the High Court's decision in his favor.He then secured a writ of execution to attach company property to offset the money owed.In a removal assessment form dated September 11, 2024, created by Tinashe Elias Gumbo, the Sheriff's office charged Bonde a total of US$530 as the cost of removal.Bonde said on Thursday that he was yet to raise the money for removal and that the company has still not paid his dues.The company was also ordered to pay the costs of the suit, totaling US$4,078.Bonde said the company is yet to settle this bill as well.