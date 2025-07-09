Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

ZERA Announces New Fuel Prices Effective 9 July 2025

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has released the new petroleum prices for July 2025, which came into effect on Wednesday, 9 July. The updated prices apply until 4 August 2025 and reflect the current blending ratio of E20.

According to ZERA, the maximum pump prices for fuel in both local and foreign currencies are as follows:

    Diesel 50: ZWL 41.63 per litre / USD 1.55 per litre

    Blend - E20: ZWL 42.04 per litre / USD 1.56 per litre

The prices are based on the M-1 pricing model, a mechanism that ensures price reviews are aligned with changes in global oil prices and local market conditions.

ZERA emphasised that while these are the maximum allowable prices, fuel operators may charge less depending on their cost structures and trading conditions. However, all operators are required to clearly display the fuel prices at their stations in line with fuel pricing regulations.

The authority also reminded the public and stakeholders that the blending ratio remains at E20, meaning fuel contains 20% ethanol. This move supports the country's renewable energy goals and aims to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

To avoid misinformation, ZERA advised consumers to verify petroleum price updates through its official communication channels, including the ZERA website, Facebook (@ZERAenergy), and Twitter (@zeraenergy).

For further inquiries, ZERA's contact details and regional office locations are also listed in the official notice.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa calls for 'new breed of heroes'

18 mins ago | 6 Views

Mahere wins US$100,000 in damages against 'Baba Jukwa' by default

27 mins ago | 10 Views

ZRP warns against bogus anti-corruption organisations

45 mins ago | 22 Views

WATCH: Zhakata returns with powerful song 'Inguva'

49 mins ago | 45 Views

Girl (12) dies in a scotchcart accident

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Abusive ex-hubby jailed

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

Gauteng-Limpopo bullet train takes another giant step

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwean man who controlled the development of Microsoft Windows

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

When it rains for Professor Welshman Ncube, it pours

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Trabablas Interchange cost US$114.3 million, not US$88m

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Battle over Zanu-PF co-option process

5 hrs ago | 524 Views

Zimbabwe central bank reports drop in inflation

7 hrs ago | 138 Views

BCC starts 2025 budget review consultations

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

Argument between mentally ill men turns deadly

7 hrs ago | 479 Views

Truck impounded for damaging Trabablas Interchange

8 hrs ago | 538 Views

Govt finalises mining cadastre rollout

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Companies reel under crippling costs, regulatory chaos

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

X-rated confession: What were Mai Jeremaya and DJ Ollah 7 thinking?

8 hrs ago | 753 Views

Crackdown on cigarettes smuggling continues between SA and Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 88 Views

Students union in fresh row over suspensions at UZ

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mzembi's fresh freedom bid ruling moved to Friday

8 hrs ago | 226 Views

Parirenyatwa renovations to be completed in September

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

Illegal lithium exports undermine Zimbabwe's mineral wealth

8 hrs ago | 122 Views

Woman throws herself under truck in Gweru

8 hrs ago | 539 Views

Zimbabwe now 5th largest economy in Sadc

8 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge

8 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo councillor slams City management over corruption

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mthwakazi in global advocacy to address Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zida warns US$43,12m at stake in haulage, logistics industry

8 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chinhoyi Municipality in by-election dilemma

8 hrs ago | 38 Views

Safety concerns rise amid Trabablas chaos

8 hrs ago | 284 Views

Popular liquor chain closure linked to Zanu-PF wars

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Tenant bashes landlady

19 hrs ago | 922 Views

Trevor Ncube's AMH charged for 'insulting' Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 980 Views

Man commits suicide at in-laws' homestead

23 hrs ago | 1103 Views

EcoCash launches 'EcoCash Plus' wallet

23 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mnangagwa joins parliament's Q&A session

23 hrs ago | 738 Views

Bosso clear player dues after Chivayo's US$57,000 bailout

23 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mahere faces, yet another $100,000 defamation lawsuit

23 hrs ago | 663 Views

Truck incident at Trabablas Interchange causes damage

24 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Zanu-PF denies rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga

09 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 844 Views

Mnangagwa explains why Gata was declared national hero

09 Jul 2025 at 14:57hrs | 1276 Views

'Firimoni' of Gringo productions dies

09 Jul 2025 at 14:52hrs | 751 Views

Ziyakhala manje: Mchunu, Cele summoned by ANC integrity commission

09 Jul 2025 at 14:47hrs | 565 Views

MP embroiled in Chitungwiza land dispute

09 Jul 2025 at 14:31hrs | 311 Views

CZR calls for crackdown on rampant sale of counterfeit electronics

09 Jul 2025 at 14:31hrs | 153 Views

Casmyn FC player dies after training

09 Jul 2025 at 14:30hrs | 279 Views

2 feared dead in Harare-Mutoko highway crash

09 Jul 2025 at 14:29hrs | 227 Views

Man arrested for stealing 33 goats

09 Jul 2025 at 14:29hrs | 313 Views