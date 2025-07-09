ZERA Announces New Fuel Prices Effective 9 July 2025

Business / Companies

by Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has released the new petroleum prices for July 2025, which came into effect on Wednesday, 9 July. The updated prices apply until 4 August 2025 and reflect the current blending ratio of E20.According to ZERA, the maximum pump prices for fuel in both local and foreign currencies are as follows:Diesel 50: ZWL 41.63 per litre / USD 1.55 per litreBlend - E20: ZWL 42.04 per litre / USD 1.56 per litreThe prices are based on the M-1 pricing model, a mechanism that ensures price reviews are aligned with changes in global oil prices and local market conditions.ZERA emphasised that while these are the maximum allowable prices, fuel operators may charge less depending on their cost structures and trading conditions. However, all operators are required to clearly display the fuel prices at their stations in line with fuel pricing regulations.The authority also reminded the public and stakeholders that the blending ratio remains at E20, meaning fuel contains 20% ethanol. This move supports the country's renewable energy goals and aims to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.To avoid misinformation, ZERA advised consumers to verify petroleum price updates through its official communication channels, including the ZERA website, Facebook (@ZERAenergy), and Twitter (@zeraenergy).For further inquiries, ZERA's contact details and regional office locations are also listed in the official notice.