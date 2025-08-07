Forestry Commission regulatory weaknesses exposed

Business / Companies

by Staff reporter

A report by Auditor-General Rheah Kujinga has exposed serious regulatory weaknesses at the Forestry Commission, revealing how poor oversight may be enabling trophy hunters to bypass state payments and siphon public funds.The 2023 audit, tabled before Parliament, flagged cases of undeclared and unpaid trophy fees from visiting hunters, pointing to the commission's failure to enforce booking procedures. This has allowed some clients to complete safaris without paying the required fees to the state agency.Trophy hunting is one of Zimbabwe's most lucrative wildlife-based industries, generating between US$14 million and US$40 million annually. One agency alone reportedly earned about US$20 million between 2023 and early 2024. The sector's revenues are meant to support conservation, anti-poaching operations, and community development programmes such as the Communal Areas Management Programme for Indigenous Resources (Campfire).However, like other high-foreign-currency sectors, the industry risks becoming a target for looting when oversight is weak.Kujinga's review of the Forestry Commission's 2023 financial statements cited alarming examples, including a case where a client concluded a hunting trip on October 24, 2023, without paying trophy fees amounting to US$18 330. This was in direct violation of the commission's policy requiring full payment before any hunting activity is undertaken."The commission's controls over the hunting bookings were inadequate during the period under review," Kujinga noted. "Management should make efforts to recover the amount and strengthen its internal processes."In response, the Forestry Commission acknowledged the lapse, stating: "Observation is noted. It is a case which we are currently pursuing."The audit also revealed further potential revenue losses caused by the commission's failure to follow statutory requirements. Despite being registered for Value Added Tax, it remains unfiscalised, in breach of Zimbabwean tax regulations.Established under the Forest Act and the Communal Land Forest Produce Act, the Forestry Commission's mandate is to manage state forests and protect private forestry resources. But the latest findings have raised fresh questions about its capacity to safeguard the country's lucrative hunting revenues from abuse.