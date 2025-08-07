Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa meets former US envoy Simbi Mubako

by Staff reporter
41 mins ago | Views
President Mnangagwa yesterday held back-to-back engagements at State House, first meeting academic and Zimbabwe's former Ambassador to the United States, Professor Simbi Mubako, before hosting Apostle Dr Eunor Guti, widow of ZAOGA Forward in Faith founder Archbishop Professor Ezekiel Guti.

During his meeting with Prof Mubako, the President was presented with a copy of the book Zimbabwe @45: The Struggle for Sovereign Autonomy and Prosperity. On receiving the gift, the President quipped, "Teacher waPresident," in reference to Prof Mubako's role as Dean at the University of Zambia during his law studies.

Prof Mubako, who served in Zimbabwe's first post-independence Cabinet, told journalists that his work chronicles the nation's 45-year journey since independence, touching on key political, social and economic milestones.

"The book is really about what the title says, which is Zimbabwe's struggle for independence and prosperity during the 45 years since independence," he said. "I try to trace all the steps we went through, from the time of the first Cabinet, the problems of dissidents and how we resolved them, to disputes with the British over land, and the succession issue."

Later, President Mnangagwa met Apostle Dr Eunor Guti, in what officials described as a courtesy call. Dr Guti has been at the helm of the ZAOGA Forward in Faith ministry since the passing of her husband, Archbishop Guti, in 2023, continuing the church's extensive religious and charitable work across Zimbabwe and abroad.

Source - The Herald

