3 killed in mine shaft collapse

Business / Companies

by Staff reporter

THREE artisanal miners lost their lives and two others were seriously injured when a mine shaft collapsed in the Mandindi area near Sino Cement on Wednesday, local authorities confirmed.Gweru district development coordinator and civil protection chairperson, Tarisai Mudadigwa, said the bodies had been recovered and taken for postmortem. Two of the deceased were from a nearby village, while the third hailed from Chirumhanzu district.Local resident Respect Taenzana said rescuers pulled out five people-three dead and two with broken limbs. One of the victims, known only as Mangisi, was a well-known miner in the area.Taenzana added that several others might still be trapped underground as rescue operations continue.Authorities have urged caution around artisanal mining sites and called for improved safety measures to prevent further tragedies.