Teen cleared after nightclub stabbing incident

by Staff reporter
27 secs ago | Views
A 19-year-old Mashava man, Collen Majoni, has been acquitted of murder charges after a sex worker used a knife he had provided to fatally stab a patron at Legacy Night Club.

Majoni appeared before Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Helena Charewa, who found no evidence linking him directly to the killing. He had pleaded not guilty, insisting he had no knowledge of the woman's intentions when he handed her the knife.

The incident occurred in the early hours of August 1, 2024, after the victim, Davison Zvenherera, allegedly fondled sex worker Sarah Kwangwa while she was dancing. Kwangwa initially attempted to retaliate with an empty bottle, but Majoni intervened to restrain her. Later, Kwangwa asked for Majoni's Okapi knife, claiming she needed it outside the club. She then lured Zvenherera outside and stabbed him.

Kwangwa's charge was reduced from murder to culpable homicide, likely due to intoxication at the time. She was sentenced to two years in prison, with one year suspended, effectively serving one year behind bars.

Majoni was represented by Collen Maboke of Ruvengo Maboke Legal Practitioners, who argued that his client had no common purpose with Kwangwa and did not foresee her actions. The court agreed, acquitting Majoni for lack of evidence.

Source - Tellzim
More on: #Cleared, #Murder, #Khine

