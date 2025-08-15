Man stabs patron for speaking to his bartender ex-wife

Business / Companies

by Staff reporter

A Heroes' Day celebration in Chiredzi ended in tragedy after a violent incident at Farai Bar in Tshovani on Monday evening left a young man dead.Cornelius Garawaziva, 20, was fatally stabbed on the left side of his chest by Walter Checha, 44, the ex-husband of the bar's bartender, Vimbai Mwaizuya. Police say the attack was sparked by Checha's anger over Garawaziva's friendly conversation with Mwaizuya.Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson, confirmed the incident, stating that Checha has been arrested and is due to appear in court."Garawaziva had been drinking at the bar since 7 pm and engaged in a brief conversation with the bartender around 9:30 pm while purchasing a snooker token. This interaction enraged Checha, who confronted him and stabbed him with an unknown object," Dhewa said.Garawaziva died on the spot, and police are investigating the incident further.