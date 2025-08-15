Mnangagwa commissions high-performance computing centre

Business / Companies

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially commissioned phase two of the Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (HPC) at the University of Zimbabwe, underscoring the growing importance of computational science in solving complex problems across all sectors.The HPC centre, established with support from the Chinese government, houses advanced high-performance computers that can process data 15 times faster than the first phase, positioning Zimbabwe as a regional hub for data-driven innovation.President Mnangagwa said computational science is now indispensable across traditional science, engineering, national security, public health, and economic innovation. "High-Performance Computer instrumentation is very important in scientific research," he said, highlighting the HPC's role in weather and climate modelling using Zimbabwe's indigenous satellites, ZIMSAT 1 and ZIMSAT 2, and the development of the wetlands master plan."The commissioning of this second phase of the National Super-computer re-affirms the Second Republic's commitment to harnessing advanced computing technologies to drive research, innovation, and development across multiple sectors," Mnangagwa said.Key institutions, including the Ministry of Health and Child Care, are already using the HPC to run the Impilo Electronic Health Records and Telemedicine systems, while the Civil Registry is integrated for Smart Policing applications. The system also supports higher education and science and technology institutions.President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to China for supporting the project, emphasizing that the collaboration reflects the enduring partnership between the two countries. He added that the upgraded HPC capacity will contribute to building a globally competitive digital economy, aligned with Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy 1.