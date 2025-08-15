Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Companies

Mnangagwa commissions high-performance computing centre

by Staff reporter
43 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially commissioned phase two of the Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (HPC) at the University of Zimbabwe, underscoring the growing importance of computational science in solving complex problems across all sectors.

The HPC centre, established with support from the Chinese government, houses advanced high-performance computers that can process data 15 times faster than the first phase, positioning Zimbabwe as a regional hub for data-driven innovation.

President Mnangagwa said computational science is now indispensable across traditional science, engineering, national security, public health, and economic innovation. "High-Performance Computer instrumentation is very important in scientific research," he said, highlighting the HPC's role in weather and climate modelling using Zimbabwe's indigenous satellites, ZIMSAT 1 and ZIMSAT 2, and the development of the wetlands master plan.

"The commissioning of this second phase of the National Super-computer re-affirms the Second Republic's commitment to harnessing advanced computing technologies to drive research, innovation, and development across multiple sectors," Mnangagwa said.

Key institutions, including the Ministry of Health and Child Care, are already using the HPC to run the Impilo Electronic Health Records and Telemedicine systems, while the Civil Registry is integrated for Smart Policing applications. The system also supports higher education and science and technology institutions.

President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to China for supporting the project, emphasizing that the collaboration reflects the enduring partnership between the two countries. He added that the upgraded HPC capacity will contribute to building a globally competitive digital economy, aligned with Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy 1.

Source - ZBC

Comments


Must Read

BirdLife Zimbabwe sounds alarm on vulture extinction threat

11 secs ago | 0 Views

Man stabs patron for speaking to his bartender ex-wife

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Teen cleared after nightclub stabbing incident

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's broken railways threaten lithium, tobacco exports

3 mins ago | 0 Views

3 killed in mine shaft collapse

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Councillors demand action as darkness sparks mugging deaths

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Harare residents resist Discovery ambulance deal

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team relegated

7 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket president Coltart

8 mins ago | 0 Views

Tagwirei saluted by military boss

9 mins ago | 0 Views

MPs slam govt over rural electrification delays

11 mins ago | 0 Views

Ex-bank consultant jailed for US$23,000 fraud

12 mins ago | 0 Views

High Court dismisses Zanu-PF activist's divorce bid

13 mins ago | 0 Views

Family cries foul over police botched investigation

14 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium smugglers defy export ban

15 mins ago | 0 Views

Poaching threatens US$10m black pepper project

17 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,918 UZ graduates

18 mins ago | 0 Views

Funds looted in shocking Harare 'ghost projects' scandal

19 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa hands over SADC chairmanship at 45th Summit

21 mins ago | 0 Views

Massive US$100,000 fines for Zimbabwe forex offenders

23 mins ago | 0 Views

Lungu family engages Ngcukaitobi for high-stakes repatriation battle

27 mins ago | 12 Views

International Hunting for Harmony - How a Tanzanian Village Balances Life and Wildlife

15 hrs ago | 154 Views

How Zimbabweans have been conditioned to celebrate regression as progress

15 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mugabe minister's farm assets auctioned over $750,000 debt

15 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zimbabwean businessman launches soccer team in Botswana Premiership

16 hrs ago | 956 Views

Racism accused Coltart fires back as Zimbabwe Cricket

17 hrs ago | 679 Views

South Africa ripe for a coup

20 hrs ago | 925 Views

Minister defends SANDF General's Iran trip

20 hrs ago | 382 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe cop remanded in custody

20 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zanu-PF wins Makonde rural seat uncontested

20 hrs ago | 95 Views

497 Zimbabwe soldiers graduate and ready for deployment

20 hrs ago | 156 Views

Econet employee 'steals' ZWG1 million

20 hrs ago | 354 Views

Bulawayo teen stabs neighbour over childhood grudge

20 hrs ago | 320 Views

Amin Soma-Phiri bounces back at Highlanders

21 hrs ago | 166 Views

Visionary Leadership: The Key to Unlocking Africa's Potential

21 hrs ago | 39 Views

Ex-CCC MP jailed for 2 years for defrauding Bulawayo woman

21 hrs ago | 345 Views

UZ graduation proceeds amid 'retrogressive' strike

23 hrs ago | 268 Views

VW urges Zimbabwe owners to respond to airbag recall

23 hrs ago | 362 Views

Ministry of Health accused of cover-up

23 hrs ago | 316 Views

Shell companies siphon US$450m from Zimbabwe, SA

23 hrs ago | 417 Views

Businessman trapped in married woman's bedroom, assaulted

23 hrs ago | 495 Views

Mnangagwa ally declares 'no elections in 2028'

23 hrs ago | 349 Views

Cross borders 4ED boasts of Presidential protection

23 hrs ago | 203 Views

12 Zimbabweans deported from the US

24 hrs ago | 804 Views

Man vanishes with ZAR4k after rape flops

24 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe insurers urged to adapt or perish

15 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 187 Views

FBC urges clear Zimbabwe de-dollarisation framework

15 Aug 2025 at 08:55hrs | 352 Views

Mnangagwa's wife to preside over women investment conference

15 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 152 Views

Councils urged to step up service delivery

15 Aug 2025 at 08:51hrs | 105 Views