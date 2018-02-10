Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Economy

Zimbabwe to mortgage minerals for capital

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya on Monday told visiting Australian assistant secretary for Africa branch Gita Kamath that the country is ready to securitise its mineral resources in exchange for over US$1 billion in long-term capital to turn around the economy, it has been established.

According to the World Bank, Zimbabwe's economy is expected to register modest 0,9% growth this year, a figure much lower than the government estimate of 4,5%. The country, which owes the international financial institution US$1,8 billion in arrears, has the second known platinum reserves in the world after South Africa.

Diplomatic and economic relations between Zimbabwe and most Western governments, which have in recent months been thawing, soured after government embarked on the chaotic land reform programme which saw white commercial farmers losing large tracts of land to blacks.

Currently, there are about 1 400 Australians living in Zimbabwe and over 30 000 Zimbabweans in Australia.

Sources privy to the Monday meeting told the Zimbabwe Independent that the central bank chief also re-assured Australian From
businesses that they could repatriate their profits back home despite the acute foreign currency shortages.

Mangudya, the sources said, spoke on the nostro stabilisation fund which he said had helped ease the foreign currency problems.

"The governor said the RBZ is currently hamstrung and is looking for fresh capital. He said the apex bank would use the country's mineral resources, particularly gold and platinum, as some mortgage in exchange for long-term capital," a source familiar with the developments said.

"The amount they are seeking is based on average gold production which according to official figures should be just over US$1 billion."

Australia's concern over the investment climate, marred by policy inconsistency, lack of respect for property rights and poor governance, comes as foreign investors have repeatedly called on government to review and clarify the Indigenisation Act which compels all foreign investors to relinquish at least 51% shareholding to indigenous Zimbabweans. Government has since relaxed the indigenous law, a move that is expected to renew interest on the southern African nation.

Questions sent to the Australian embassy were not responded to while Mangudya confirmed the convening of the meeting although he did not disclose the finer details.

"We discussed exactly what is in the Monetary Policy Statement (MPS)," Mangudya said.

On nostro stabilisation and assurance to foreign exchange earners, the central bank proposed in the MPS a cocktail of measures to restore market confidence. The apex bank also called for acceleration in restoring trade relations with the international community.

"In order to enhance business confidence and credibility under the ‘Zimbabwe is open for business' narrative, supportive monetary and fiscal measures are essential to walk the talk to improve the monetary environment which is characterised by tight foreign currency liquidity," Mangudya said in his monetary policy statement.

"The panacea for the challenge of tight foreign currency is to increase production, exports, foreign direct investment, diaspora remittances, loans and putting in place measures to protect investors' funds.

"In line with this narrative and to enhance the ease of doing business in the economy, the following measures are being put in place with immediate effect to gradually liberalise the foreign currency market and promote business confidence."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the independent

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

Tracksuits on sale

Valentine handbags on sale

Sabaru wanted

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The fall of MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai, son of Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 560 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor arrested over Grace Mugabe PhD

6 hrs ago | 2253 Views

The Deceitfulness of Wealth Sermon

7 hrs ago | 713 Views

What's this fuss about our Khupe?

8 hrs ago | 2987 Views

Man rapes ex-girlfriend's teen daughter, offers her $0.50

8 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Valentine's day 'rapist' caught in the act

8 hrs ago | 1793 Views

How Oliver Mtukudzi sheltered a Zimbabwean refugee in downtown Harare

10 hrs ago | 1164 Views

LISTEN: Morgan Tsvangirai in his own words - But If My Death Causes

10 hrs ago | 7573 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai and the making of a national hero

10 hrs ago | 868 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe fallout - Mugabe security further reduced

10 hrs ago | 3042 Views

Mudede sued over dual citizenship

10 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Gukurahundi victims want their voices heard

10 hrs ago | 317 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe fallout - Mugabe security further reduced

10 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Tsvangirai's death fuels MDC-T turmoil

10 hrs ago | 858 Views

The hypocrisy of Zanu-PF is utterly suffocating

11 hrs ago | 413 Views

Tsvangirai's death, political phonies and crocodile tears

11 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mnangagwa, army commanders tensions grow

11 hrs ago | 3277 Views

Khupe apologises

12 hrs ago | 8527 Views

Tsvangirai burial set for Buhera

14 hrs ago | 5287 Views

Adoption of Victoria Falls (SEZ) to boost tourism arrivals in marginalised Mat North

15 hrs ago | 892 Views

Tsvangirai supporters organise red Saturday in honour of him

15 hrs ago | 5735 Views

Zuma's demise

15 hrs ago | 3223 Views

Tsvangirai the legacy

16 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Mnangagwa to hold all-parties election indaba

17 hrs ago | 2775 Views

'Tsvangirai not a national hero'

17 hrs ago | 5814 Views

Jonathan Moyo mourns Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 6763 Views

Nurse in trouble over Tsvangirai photo

17 hrs ago | 18434 Views

Tsvangirai family still consulting on funeral arrangements

17 hrs ago | 2498 Views

Burying Tsvangirai at National Heroes acre will be a mockery

17 hrs ago | 4909 Views

USAid statement on the death of Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 2844 Views

Ramaphosa send condolences to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Obert Mpofu cleared, he is not corrupt

18 hrs ago | 5320 Views

Chivayo braces for bruising wrangle

18 hrs ago | 2039 Views

How to avoid flawed elections in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 535 Views

Momentary celebrity cannot erase Zimbabweans' common sense

18 hrs ago | 699 Views

Sex with late uncle's wife torments man

19 hrs ago | 5088 Views

Coup over Tsvangirai succession

19 hrs ago | 4322 Views

Zinwa disconnect water to school over debt

19 hrs ago | 515 Views

Trust advocates for special instrument for victims of Gukurahundi

20 hrs ago | 531 Views

Clashes in Zanu PF prompt to rally ban

20 hrs ago | 1530 Views

Police boss calls for new work ethic

20 hrs ago | 2027 Views

Zanu PF thugs allegedly threaten to evict residents at Shishawasha Flats Mbare

20 hrs ago | 527 Views

Woman's skull crushed in bushy area murder

20 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Chamisa dressed down for 'shamelessly staging a coup'

20 hrs ago | 6318 Views

Mnangagwa challenges cops

20 hrs ago | 1842 Views

MDC-T declares Tsvangirai a 'people's hero'

20 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Mugabe refuses to leave Mazowe farm

20 hrs ago | 4623 Views

Chihuri, mistress in messy child support row

21 hrs ago | 7408 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days