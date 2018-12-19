Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Economy

Zimbabwe moving towards dollarisation - Economists

by Daily News
1 hr ago | Views
Economists have warned government over the continued usage of bond notes as a medium of exchange saying the surrogate currency is at risk of facing rejection from the market.

Government is adamant that the bond note, introduced in 2016, should continue to trade at par with the United States dollar despite the fact that the unit has lost considerable value to the greenback on the parallel market.

As a result, a three-tier pricing system has emerged on the domestic market, with market players pegging their prices in US dollars, bond notes and the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) to reflect rates that would be obtaining on the black market.

With the bond notes failing to hold ground on the black market, economists opine that the country is progressively moving towards unofficial dollarisation.

It won't be the first time though this has happened.

In 2009, the country abandoned the Zimbabwe dollar before officially dollarising after adopting the US dollar as the anchor currency in its basket of currencies.

Despite the clear and present danger facing the surrogate currency, fiscal authorities are maintaining that the RTGS, bond note and US dollar are at parity.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube also argues that demonetising the bond note and RTGS balances would be a costly exercise that needs to be budgeted for at a time when Treasury is operating on a shoe-string budget.

This has further worsened distortions in the market, thus fuelling the currency black market.

It would, however, appear that the officials are fighting a lone battle.

Banks have been rolling out the Foreign Currency Accounts (FCA), and keeping RTGS and bond note balances in separate accounts — a clear indication that three units are not the same.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority is also demanding duty on imported cars in foreign currency, while at the same time compelling companies to pay tax in the currency they would have invoiced their clients.

Renowned currency expert Steve Hanke cautioned government this week, saying market forces are spontaneously re-dollarising which will lead to the dumping of the bond note and RTGS.

"The dynamics in Zimbabwe are clear. Zimbabweans know that bond notes and RTGSs are not worth a US dollar and that the government has robbed them. So, everyone wants to be paid in dollars and even the government wants to be paid in dollars.

"The economy is trying to spontaneously dollarise, as it did in 2008 and Zimbabweans want to rid themselves of bond notes and RTGSs," he said.

National Business Council of Zimbabwe president, Langton Mabhanga said re-dollarisation must be viewed as a sensitive process as it is causing excruciating pain on the populace.

He said Ncube must spell out the safety nets and explain the stealth dollarisation because there are no policies that are protecting even the poor and vulnerable.

"Government itself doesn't have forex and it is the biggest employer so the fiscal authority needs to protect the transacting public," he said.

Economist Carren Pindiriri said the bad money has the effect of chasing away good money, "so it's obvious that rational economic agents will not use US dollars where bond is an alternative and the market has already responded by the bond price and a US dollar price".

Economist John Robertson said there is need for government to fix sectors such as agriculture to increase exports as opposed to dealing with the symptoms.

"We will keep talking about corruption, teachers and doctors demanding US dollars because we have not done much to fix the real problems, which are deliberately being ignored," said Robertson.

This also comes at a time where the inflation rate has reached 31 percent, a huge leap from 20,85 percent reported by Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency previously.

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans celebrate Christmas

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Is Zimbabwe re-dollarising?

1 hr ago | 624 Views

Mutsvangwa escalates war against Energy Mutodi

4 hrs ago | 3017 Views

WATCH: Ndebele King arrives in Bulawayo from Johannesburg

8 hrs ago | 3492 Views

Qoki ZiNdlovukazi and associated donors feed the homeless this Christmas

8 hrs ago | 756 Views

Mthuli Ncube grilled over traffic fines

8 hrs ago | 3380 Views

Mapeza beats up 'drunk' Bello

8 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Harare man found with human head faces murder charge

9 hrs ago | 2526 Views

MPs say 'Yes' to Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

9 hrs ago | 1251 Views

BCC offers 50% discount for forex payments

9 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Long distance bus operators rip off travellers

9 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Foreigners blamed for causing fuel crisis in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 4258 Views

4 killed in Bulawayo-Harare highway crash

21 hrs ago | 4098 Views

War vets disown demonstrators against Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Zimbabwe reviews Visa requirements for tourism markets

21 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Mnangagwa okayed deadly army deployment

21 hrs ago | 3634 Views

Army general haunts Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 11365 Views

'Zimbabweans postpone Christmas this year'

21 hrs ago | 1586 Views

3 Zimbabweans win Rhodes scholarships

21 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Teachers report loan sharks to Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Mnangagwa, Judges lock horns

21 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Of Zimbabwe Parly fashion police, odd dressers

21 hrs ago | 277 Views

Varsity graduates hope for better Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 168 Views

Bulawayo City Council to ration water

21 hrs ago | 348 Views

Doctors take fight to Supreme Court

21 hrs ago | 425 Views

Chivayo apologises to ZPC

21 hrs ago | 952 Views

Driver, passengers arrested enroute to Zimbabwe from SA

21 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Grace Mugabe fails to pay farm workers for 3 months

21 hrs ago | 804 Views

Travellers frustrated as Zimbabwe delays crossings at Beitbridge border

21 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chiwenga suspends striking doctors

21 hrs ago | 695 Views

'Free education will require $1 billion'

21 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mutsvangwa ouster plot latest

21 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Delays in appointing substantive PG hampering NPA

21 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zanu PF blocks MDC bid to scrap 2% tax

21 hrs ago | 296 Views

Judge bars Immigration Department from conducting hearings

21 hrs ago | 260 Views

Musician takes wife to court over infidelity

21 hrs ago | 743 Views

'Align laws to minimise child abuse'

21 hrs ago | 46 Views

Toilets facilities poser for Beitbridge

21 hrs ago | 122 Views

ECD teacher shortages hit Lupane

21 hrs ago | 138 Views

Cop jailed 12 years for robbery

21 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimra to up surveillance on businesses

21 hrs ago | 202 Views

Show some leadership, Mr Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mapeza assaults FC Platinum team vice-captain

21 hrs ago | 622 Views

Police hunt 'killer' villager

21 hrs ago | 255 Views

Chamisa sends state into panic mode

21 hrs ago | 8433 Views

'Jolly Jesus' killed before Xmas

21 hrs ago | 500 Views

Makamba Busha calls for removal of sanctions

21 hrs ago | 73 Views

TSCZ deploys roadblocks

21 hrs ago | 48 Views

SA assures holiday travellers

21 hrs ago | 79 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days