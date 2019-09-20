Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Economy

ZIMRA CORRECTION: 'Tax-free threshold now $3500'

by Zimra
20 Sep 2019 at 14:55hrs | Views
AS A MATTER OF FACT: CORRECTION OF POSSIBLE MISINTERPRETATION THAT MAY ARISE FROM THE ARTICLE PUBLISHED BY THE HERALD IN THE 20 SEPTEMBER 2019 ISSUE ON PAGE ONE TITLED "Tax-free threshold now $3500"

The Herald newspaper on 20 September 2019 published an article titled "Tax-free threshold now $3500" on page 1. In the same paper a Public Notice from Zimbabwe Revenue Authority was published on page 11 titled "Correction Of The August To December 2019 Tax Tables: Income Tax".

Following the publication of Public Notice No. 35 of 2019 on 20 September 2019, in the print media, Zimra noted misleading interpretation that require clarification.

1. Following the 2019 Mid-Year Budget Review by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development on 1 August 2019 Finance Act No 2 of 2019 was gazetted on 21 August 2019. The Finance Act pronounced changes in the tax bands and tax rates on employment income. These new tax bands and tax rates are applicable for the period of five months from 1 August to 31 December 2019. The daily, weekly, monthly tax bands and tax rates are extracted from these five month rates.

2. The tax table in Finance Act No. 2 of 2019 erroneously shows 45% as the marginal tax rate for employees earning $150,001 and above instead of 40%.

Therefore Public Notice No. 35 of 2019 was issued on 20 September 2019 to advise all taxpayers of this correction. The legislation to correct the change from 45% to 40% will be gazetted in due course. However, employers must with immediate effect apply the rate of 40% as the top rate pending the legislation amendments. The rate of 40% is effective from 1 August 2019.

3. The tax tables for calculating tax for employees earning remuneration in Zimbabwe dollars daily, weekly, monthly or annually with effect from 1 August 2019 are as follows:
4. The tax tables for calculating tax for employees earning remuneration in United States Dollars (foreign currency) daily, weekly, monthly or annually with effect from 1 August



For more information and to download these tax tables, please visit our website on www.zimra.co.zw. For any further queries, do not hesitate to contact the nearest Zimra Office.

Source - Zimra

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's advisor blasts Command Agriculture

2 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Review of the Mid Term Monetary Policy Framework

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Warrant of arrest against Tabitha Khumalo cancelled

3 hrs ago | 765 Views

'Voters are under siege from Zanu PF, MDC will educate them come 2023' - new excuse for participating again

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

The president's accounts bruised by Reserve Bank, PFEE to money barons

3 hrs ago | 2365 Views

MLO challenges Mnangagwa to man up and talk about Matabeleland independence at UN Assembly

3 hrs ago | 467 Views

GCR upgrades Zimnat General Insurance rating to A+

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mliswa questions why Mugabe's corpse is still at Blue Roof

4 hrs ago | 2752 Views

Peter Moyo refused entry to Old Mutual - yet again

4 hrs ago | 721 Views

Doctors' strike continues

4 hrs ago | 978 Views

Chamisa seeks former coup leader's help

4 hrs ago | 3736 Views

Fresh own goal for Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe govt

4 hrs ago | 2314 Views

MDC-T supporters desert Khupe

4 hrs ago | 1250 Views

'Abducted' doctor suffers brain dysfunction, referred to SA

4 hrs ago | 1590 Views

'Mugabe is sleeping peacefully,' says Grace

4 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Zimbabwe tour operators accuse Botswana of unfair business practice

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

Pagels proud of his Warriors

4 hrs ago | 358 Views

2% tax escalates BCC operational costs

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

'Madinda is alive'

4 hrs ago | 501 Views

Caledonia eyes 75 000 ounces gold output

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa courts health services sector investors

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Gangster' killed in police shootout

5 hrs ago | 766 Views

Football official dies in horror crash

5 hrs ago | 700 Views

Zimbabwe re-joining Commonwealth nigh

5 hrs ago | 632 Views

Zimbabwe to auction 500 000 carats

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Ailing Bosso take on troubled Chiefs

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

'Mugabe's body can last a month outside mortuary'

5 hrs ago | 650 Views

Mangudya calls for price stability

5 hrs ago | 840 Views

TelOne loses $500k to vandalism

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Malema was sent by Kusukuwere and his G40 cabal, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 962 Views

MDC's pronouncement that Mnangagwa is a terrorist, is a declaration of war

5 hrs ago | 438 Views

Poverty datum line jumps 13 percent

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Econet increases tariffs

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

Misred attacks ZANU PF Youth leader

5 hrs ago | 1399 Views

ZRP, Magombeyi fight

5 hrs ago | 900 Views

Warriors miss voting for Fifa awards

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

2 new MPs sworn-in

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Court reserves Air Zimbabwe judgment

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

MDC MPs told not to abuse red passport

5 hrs ago | 434 Views

Industrialists welcome rogue accounts freeze

5 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zinara disburses $42m for road projects

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

US admits Zimbabwe sanctions impact

5 hrs ago | 894 Views

Mnangagwa's govt intervenes in Harare water crisis

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

'Zimbabwe govt to create 6 600 health facilities'

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe to brace for ARV shortages

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

Can the real MDC stand up?

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

Trump impeachment inquiry launched

12 hrs ago | 1878 Views

Is British democracy a sham and run by liars like the Zimbabwean Zanu-PF regime?

12 hrs ago | 810 Views

US diplomats pressure Harvard to rescind Mnangagwa's health award

14 hrs ago | 3071 Views

MDC 20th anniversary rally will be held at Rufaro Stadium on Saturday

16 hrs ago | 1379 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days