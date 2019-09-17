Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Economy

Real exchange rate should be US$1: ZWL$5.6, says Mthuli Ncube

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE appropriate exchange rate between the Zimbabwean dollar and the United States dollar should hover around US$1:ZWL$5,6 based on "founded quantitative estimates", Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, has said.  

While acknowledging the prevailing speculation and attendant exchange rate distortions in the market, Prof Ncube, in a public notice on exchange rate determination, suggested that the devaluation of the local currency was being exaggerated by unscrupulous elements.

This saw the exchange rate level spike above US$1:ZWL$20 within a few days last week, compared to a stable ratio of between 1:8.5 to 1:10 on the interbank market, since the re-introduction of the Zimbabwean dollar in June this year.

The Treasury boss said a lower exchange rate was appropriate for Zimbabwe but noted several limitations exist, both conceptual and concerning the availability of data when trying to establish the appropriate exchange rate level for the country.

"This note aims at providing founded quantitative estimates of an appropriate exchange rate between the Zimbabwe dollar and the US dollar.

"It quantifies the ZWL$/US$ exchange rate based on the real exchange rate with South Africa, deriving the nominal exchange rate that would keep real purchasing power of the currencies at 2011 levels, a year of relative macro-economic balance," said Minister Ncube.

"For August 2019, the most recent period for which the necessary data is available, this suggests a nominal exchange rate of about ZWL$5.6 per US$.  

"This is substantially lower than the average interbank rate in August (ZWL$10.0 per US$), as well as the average prevailing parallel market rate (around ZWL$11.2 per US$)."

By this benchmark, Prof Ncube said the currency was, therefore, on the interbank market, undervalued by 26 percent on average since February 2019, peaking at 52 percent in July.

On the parallel market the average undervaluation was of 50 percent since February, peaking at 61 percent in June, he explained. Last Friday, Government had to jump into action to arrest the galloping exchange rates by cracking the whip on individuals and business entities suspected to be behind the speculative behaviour.

The move has restored normalcy evidenced by a drastic drop in exchange rates to 1:14 from a peak of 1:20 last Friday.  

The trend is expected to continue as monetary authorities tighten screws on errant financial dealers.  Speaking in New York, where he is attending the 74th United Nations General Assembly, President Emmerson Mnangagwa also said the Zim-dollar had performed well in its initial stages but has recently faced wanton assault by some elements in the economy that are manipulating exchange rates for selfish gain, thereby causing a price spiral in goods and services. The wave of price hikes has severely eroded incomes and weakened aggregate demand in the economy as a result of low consumer purchasing power.  

Coupled with the general forex supply gap and weak domestic production, exchange rate fluctuations have also weakened market confidence with economists blaming the uncertainty for the spiralling inflation.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NRZ says happy with DIDG deal

1 min ago | 0 Views

Consumers demand price cuts

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Bosso Dutch coach arrives

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League on abductions

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Bosso winger back from injury

5 mins ago | 2 Views

'Zimdollar devaluation exaggerated'

5 mins ago | 9 Views

Massive tariffs hike

6 mins ago | 10 Views

Mujuru fights liquidation

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Mohadi rallies Sadc to curb child smuggling

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC share special bond: Ramaphosa

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Mthuli Ncube speaks on approximate exchange rate

10 mins ago | 16 Views

Nyarota faces imprisonment over US$60k debt

10 mins ago | 18 Views

Gonyeti scores big, roped in US embassy's anti-Zimbabwe project

11 mins ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF slams MDC Alliance

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Normalcy returns to hospitals

14 mins ago | 12 Views

Bureaux de change align rate to interbank

14 mins ago | 13 Views

Gold weighs on June exports

14 mins ago | 3 Views

Forex speculators hit hard

15 mins ago | 28 Views

Chitungwiza bosses rearrested

17 mins ago | 11 Views

Hectic UN schedule for Mnangagwa

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimra lifestyle audit: 36 suspended

18 mins ago | 5 Views

Pensions pay out date moved

21 mins ago | 56 Views

Ministry wants more from Treasury

22 mins ago | 39 Views

Pastor commits suicide after walking in on cheating wife

25 mins ago | 295 Views

Police block Dr Magombeyi from leaving Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1305 Views

Bulawayo rate payers to pay 300% more

1 hr ago | 172 Views

THROWBACK: Emmanuel TV Releases 'Confession' Of Man Who Arrested TB Joshua For Drug Trafficking!

1 hr ago | 447 Views

'We are smarter, Z$ now 14:1' boasted ED - still claiming what he is not

2 hrs ago | 538 Views

Last call for Express Links' Sign Up, Transact&Win competition

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

ZACC warns of imposters

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mnangagwa, CIO Minister linked 'MaShurugwi' kill 8 people

2 hrs ago | 1582 Views

WATCH: Malema fires shots at Mnangagwa after viewing Mugabe's corpse

14 hrs ago | 11537 Views

WATCH: Alph Lukau's son attacks Prophets

15 hrs ago | 6322 Views

Mnangagwa ally blasts State media

15 hrs ago | 5408 Views

Doctors gave up on dying Mugabe

16 hrs ago | 7148 Views

Zunaid Moti close to Zimbabwe pullout

16 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Prominent preacher falls to his death from a fourth-floor car park

16 hrs ago | 5910 Views

Civil servants given up to 26 September to register

16 hrs ago | 4617 Views

Zimbabwean actor dies in crash

16 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Mnangagwa to be declared a terrorist?

16 hrs ago | 1528 Views

ANC to decide the fate of Zimbabweans in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 6581 Views

Nakamba impress against Arsenal

16 hrs ago | 1731 Views

How to determine Zimbabwe exchange rate

16 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Man kills father for accusing mom of prostitution

17 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Whirlwind blows off roofs of classrooms and hostels in Matebeleland

17 hrs ago | 522 Views

Malema views Mugabe's body at the Blue Roof

17 hrs ago | 3998 Views

Trevor Ncube's past haunts him

17 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Man 'wearing a robe' wants Old Mutual to explain decision not to reinstate Peter Moyo

17 hrs ago | 600 Views

RBZ tightens rules for currency exchanges with immediate effect

17 hrs ago | 3118 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days