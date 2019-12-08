Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Economy

Indian investors flock to Zimbabwe

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE new dispensation's rallying call, that Zimbabwe is open for business, has roused the interest of Indian investors amid indications that investment proposals from the Asian economic giant are growing at a fast pace.

Investment registrations by Indian investors appeared to take a plunge in 2016, after proposed investments dropped from 13 to seven, but shot up to 37 by the end of last year.

From January 2019 to date, registrations for proposed investments in Zimbabwe have hit 39, with expectations high that by the end of the current year, investment proposals from India will reach 50.

Last month, Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Rungsung Masakui noted that since January, registrations with investment authorities had reached 25. He was confident the number will double by year end.

True to that forecast, proposed investments from the Asian economic giant have already risen to 39, with most investors targeting agriculture, mining, SMEs, education and manufacturing.

"In 2016, there were 13 registrations with the Zimbabwe Investments Authority, which came down to seven in 2017.

"In 2018, registrations shot up to 37. As I speak, registrations are now standing at 39," he said.

Since assuming power in November 2017, President Mnangagwa has declared that Zimbabwe is open for business. ln addition, Zimbabwe is targeting to achieve middle income status by 2030.

An improving investment climate saw Zimbabwe's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows more than doubling from $349 million in 2017 to $745 million in 2018.

This tallies with the World Bank's observations this year. According to the bank, Zimbabwe was among 2018's top 20 improvers with regards to ease of doing business, alongside other African countries that included Kenya, Djibouti, Nigeria and Togo.

President Mnangagwa has pledged that Government will continue to create an enabling environment for the convenience of conducting business in Zimbabwe. This includes reduced costs of doing business and ensuring the country's safety, attractiveness and competitiveness as an investment destination.

Ambassador Masakui said Indian firms that are already operating in Zimbabwe were also expanding their operations despite the challenging economic conditions.

Varun Beverages, one of the biggest firms on India's soft drinks market, last week commissioned three production lines in Zimbabwe. This tripled the company's soft drinks' production capacity to about 35 million cans and bottles per month.

The company's billionaire founder, Mr Ravi Jaipuria, was in the country to witness the commissioning. He commended Government for extending the requisite support.

Mr Jaipuria also expressed gratitude as Zimbabwe had embraced his firm's products Mirinda, Pepsi Cola, Mountain Dew and Sting energy drink, which are all bottled under franchise from PepsiCo International.

The government of India already enjoys cordial socio-economic and political relations with the Government of Zimbabwe, which has seen it committing to extend US$310 million for the upgrade of Hwange Power Station.

India has also facilitated a US$110 million line of credit for the repowering of Bulawayo Power Station. The tender process for the project is already underway in India while another US$45 million will go into the Deka Pump Station upgrade.

Deka Pump Station is critical in the operation of Hwange Power Station, Zimbabwe's biggest base load power plant.

The pump pushes water to the plant for use in its cooling towers through a 42-kilometre pipeline.

Mr Masakui said while the Indian investors' interest continues to grow, Zimbabwe needs to do more to further improve the ease and cost of doing business.

Big Indian investors already operating in Zimbabwe include edible oil producers Cangrow Trading and Surface Wilmar, Pure Oil Industries, Varun Beverages and paint maker Splash Paints, which recently opened a new plastic recycling company.

Source - Sunday Mail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jonathan Moyo speaks on bombing on Daily News

3 mins ago | 3 Views

ZANU PF under fire over Ndebele language

22 mins ago | 38 Views

Heed President's message, says Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 306 Views

Government establishes 3 000 community bakeries

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Man in trouble for looting $29K groceries at supermarket

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

New guest house for Bulawayo opened

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mnangagwa's grandfather served in King Lobengula's army: load of nonsense!

2 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa signs Consumer Protection Bill

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

Play time is over, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zimbabwe starts reaping from Special Economic Zones

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chapungu relegated after draw with Bosso

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Bone and ligament clinic a welcome development

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mary Chiwenga arrested for faking marriage to General Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 3821 Views

Chiwenga warns corrupt Zanu-PF bigwigs

14 hrs ago | 3141 Views

Mliswa hosts Norton Xmas bash

14 hrs ago | 972 Views

'Your (UK PM) focus is Brexit, mine is reforms' said Mnangagwa - 1 month, Brexit done; reforms, never ever

14 hrs ago | 1224 Views

New doctors association launched in Harare

14 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Mnangagwa warns against hoarding subsidised commodities

14 hrs ago | 889 Views

FC Platinum crowned 2019 Castle Lager PSL Champions

14 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Mnangagwa ally says, 'We've thieves among us'

15 hrs ago | 2345 Views

BREAKING: Mary Chiwenga arrested

16 hrs ago | 8098 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa send a Christmas message

16 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Mnangagwa vows Zimbabwe will 'never, never' dollarise again

17 hrs ago | 923 Views

Jonathan Moyo blasts Malema, EFF

17 hrs ago | 2869 Views

'Compulsory National Youth Service training for civil servants to be introduced'

18 hrs ago | 2095 Views

'Kirsty Coventry attends ZANU PF Conference to save job'

20 hrs ago | 3292 Views

Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni speaks out

21 hrs ago | 5601 Views

Member of Parliament arrested in Harare

24 hrs ago | 6600 Views

FULL TEXT: Mnangagwa's letter to UK Prime Minister

24 hrs ago | 2583 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days