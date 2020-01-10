Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Economy

Month-on-month inflation sheds 0.91%

by Tarisai Mudahondo
19 secs ago | Views
THE country's month-on-month inflation ended 2019 at 16,55 percent, shedding 0,91 percentage points on the November figure, data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) show.  

In its latest report, the agency said: "The month-on-month inflation rate in December 2019 was 16,55 percent shedding 0,91 percentage points on the November 2019 rate of 17,46 percent.

"This means that prices as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index increased by an average rate of 16,55 percent from November 2019 to December 2019."

It said the month-on-month food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate stood at 15,75 percent in December 2019, shedding 6,88 percentage points on the November 2019 rate of 22,63 percent.  

The month-on-month non-food inflation rate stood at 17,14 percent, gaining 3,20 percentage points on the November 2019 rate of 13,94 percent.

In 2019, Zimbabwe started the year with a month-on-month inflation rate of 10,8 percent, slowing down to 1,7 percent in February, before moderately picking up in March and April.

In June, it hit a peak of 39,3 percent as the year was marked by sharp increases in consumer prices.

The inflationary pressures were mainly arising from the depreciating exchange rate of the local currency as well as the adverse market expectations and increases in money supply.

Following the adoption of a mono currency regime combined with corrective measures on the foreign exchange market by Government, the month-on-month inflation slowed down during the second half of 2019 to 17,7 percent in September.

In the 2020 National Budget statement, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said: "In the outlook, inflation will be determined by exchange rate movements, wage developments, fiscal and monetary policies, as well as exogenous factors such as climatic conditions.

"Monthly inflation is expected to fall to single digit figures from the first quarter of 2020 to close the year around two percent on the back of commitment by the Central Bank to fight inflation through implementing an active reserve money targeting programme."

To avoid the country from going into hyperinflation, a situation it experienced in 2008 before adopting a multi-currency system in February 2009, fiscal and monetary authorities continue to pursue an inflation-targeting policy.

Prof Ncube, in June last year deferred the publication of year-on-year inflation figures for six months to February this year in order to allow for the building up of data of prices in mono-currency for a period of 12 months.  

This is not the first time Zimbabwe has suspended the publication of year-on-year inflation as the country once did it when the multicurrency system was introduced.

Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Anthrax outbreak in Masvingo province

16 mins ago | 32 Views

Chiwenga round-up Mnangagwa's MaShurugwis

41 mins ago | 414 Views

Police round up 900 maShurugwi

13 hrs ago | 3696 Views

We buy junk cars near you

14 hrs ago | 1732 Views

In need of rear differential repairs?

14 hrs ago | 451 Views

Russian PM and government resign after Putin speech

15 hrs ago | 3760 Views

The president's annual leave raises eye brows

16 hrs ago | 4845 Views

Nust academic appointed CIO boss

16 hrs ago | 5117 Views

Constitutional Amendment Bill being misconstrued and politicised

17 hrs ago | 899 Views

Man arrested for possession of stolen car battery

19 hrs ago | 1260 Views

BCC ecstasy over CAF's approval of BF

19 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Train drags woman to death

19 hrs ago | 2457 Views

Gold panner attacks colleague with machete over cigarette

19 hrs ago | 991 Views

Police arrest 124 artisanal miners at Mazowe mine

22 hrs ago | 2991 Views

Mother jailed for dumping newborn on unknown vendor

24 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Jamanda enters new year with a bang

24 hrs ago | 1352 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days