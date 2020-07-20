Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Economy

ZimDollar future bright, says Mthuli Ncube

by Staff Reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
FINANCE and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube yesterday reiterated that there was no going back on the use of the Zimbabwe dollar, adding that the future of the local currency was "bright".

The country adopted a multi-currency system in February 2009 to tame inflation which had reached unprecedented levels and Zimbabwe reintroduced the Zimbabwe dollar in June last year.

Responding to questions during a meeting with Bulawayo businesspeople at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre yesterday, Prof Ncube said people should remember that the country allowed the use of the United States dollar, a few months ago to address the challenges of currency volatility induced by Covid-19 pandemic.

"The future of the Zim dollar is bright, you are abusing it, we will use it. And as Government and together with you the private sector, I believe we're on the right track," he said.

Some uncouth business elements have been fuelling parallel market activities to weaken the Zimbabwe dollar.

Prof Ncube said despite efforts by the saboteurs to destroy the economy, Government will continue implementing measures aimed at promoting economic growth and development.

"Fiscal discipline is critical as an ingredient for macro stability because once you have a deficit, you have to monetise it through money supply growth and that again we will weaken the currency," he said.

Last month, Government as part of measures to promote currency stability introduced the weekly Foreign currency Auction Trading System replacing the fixed exchange rate of US$1:ZWL$25.

The private sector including the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe has rallied behind the weekly forex auction trading initiative saying it has brought stability to the exchange rate while promoting price discovery in the market.

The coming on board of the forex auction trading system saw the exchange rate on the initial auction settling at US$1:57,3 and this week it was pegged at US$1:72,14.

Under the Foreign Currency Auction System, bidders are required to submit one bid per auction, and if more than one bid is submitted all their bids would be rejected.

The bids, which are being submitted through authorised dealers, defined as banks come from individuals, firms and public enterprises.

Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FULL TEXT: Mutsvangwa statement on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

9 mins ago | 43 Views

Police announce documents needed for citizens to pass through roadblocks

1 hr ago | 1358 Views

'31 July mass protest organisers to be personally liable for any damage to property'

2 hrs ago | 948 Views

Graca Machel Trust speaks on Hopewell Chin'ono's fraud allegations

3 hrs ago | 2292 Views

BREAKING: Newsday journalist Blessed Mhlanga arrested

3 hrs ago | 2431 Views

America wants Biti, Sikhala to remove Chamisa?

4 hrs ago | 3531 Views

PROPHECY: Bulawayo Pastor reveals how Coronavirus will end

5 hrs ago | 4007 Views

Chaos rocks MDC-T

6 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Long winter for Gomba, Chin'ono

6 hrs ago | 1086 Views

I don't enjoy recalling MPs, says Mudenda

6 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Bulawayo residents resist renaming of streets after Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1742 Views

United Nations calls out Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 3380 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed State, says ZCTU

6 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Man stabs father-in-law

6 hrs ago | 514 Views

Prophet rapes girl during 'healing ritual'

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Witchcraft accusations: Villager sues community for $900,000

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa's govt defends sacking of hospital CEOs

6 hrs ago | 343 Views

Concern raised over corpses smuggling

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

America should stop lecturing Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Ramaphosa roped into Hopewell Chin'ono's court case

6 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Zimbabwe Curfew regulations clarified

6 hrs ago | 2404 Views

Digital trade is the next big thing in Africa

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zinef condemns arrest of Chin'ono

6 hrs ago | 285 Views

Organisations lobby for improved education sector wages

6 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mutsvangwa to address the nation on the arrest of Hopewell Chin'ono and Ngarivhume

18 hrs ago | 6501 Views

WATCH: The Patriotic Front President tells Zimbabweans to forget Gukurahundi

18 hrs ago | 3058 Views

UN warns Zimbabwe against using pandemic for clampdown

19 hrs ago | 3652 Views

Zimbabwe protests leaders flee their homes

19 hrs ago | 6424 Views

Khupe's MDC starves youths

19 hrs ago | 3170 Views

WATCH: Chin'ono urges Zimbabweans to keep fighting against corruption

20 hrs ago | 3002 Views

Mnangagwa mourns ex-Tanzanian President

20 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Police tighten lockdown regulations

20 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Accident leaves one dead

20 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Man sues tsikamtandas for defamation

20 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Zapu not part of planned July 31 protests

20 hrs ago | 621 Views

Econet issues statement on network issues

20 hrs ago | 1952 Views

'Forget Colonialism, Gukurahundi lets build a new Zimbabwe'

20 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Tanzania's former president Benjamin Mkapa dies

20 hrs ago | 374 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa donates food to nurses and doctors

21 hrs ago | 9657 Views

Econet experiences nationwide blackout

23 hrs ago | 4800 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail...to remain in prison till 7 August

24 hrs ago | 3575 Views

Government gives conditions for churches to operate

24 hrs ago | 7684 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days