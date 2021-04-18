Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Economy

Mthuli sticks to 7,4% growth

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube is sticking to his economic growth forecast of 7,4% for this year, just days after President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe would have to lower its projection.

Ncube said on Tuesday said that he believed that his estimate was "achievable", basing his optimism on the expected recovery in agriculture.

"Zimbabwe is coming through this recovery phase quite well," Ncube told Bloomberg TV. "Mining remains strong. Our infrastructure investment programme is also quite strong. There is really a recovery across the board, except the tourism sector."

Ncube's optimism is contrary to a more cautious outlook given by Mnangagwa in a televised interview on Saturday night. Mnangagwa said the 7,4% projection had not accounted for new waves of COVID-19.

"But now, with the pandemic, which affects economic activity, you cannot stick to that. We have to revise," Mnangagwa said. He, however, said he still saw recovery.

"Things will continuously change depending on the concrete facts on the ground. But, at the end of the day, we are very sure that there is a rebound, because we have corrected the fundamental issues which affect the economy."

The IMF, in its latest Africa economic outlook report, also revised its Zimbabwe economic growth target for this year from 4,2% to 3,1%. The IMF also projected that inflation would end the year at 49,4%, much higher than the 3% that it projected in its last forecast, and way above government's year-end target of below 10%.

At a Press conference last Thursday, IMF's Africa director, Abebe Aemro Selassie said recovery in Zimbabwe would be slower than initially expected because of COVID-19 and the country's inability to access foreign credit.

During the Bloomberg TV interview, Ncube defended the foreign currency management system, despite a wide gap between the formal exchange rate and the black market rate. The formal exchange rate of $84,5 at the last auction is 36% firmer than the informal market rate. Ncube, however, insisted that the gap was "within global norms," and that it had been far higher before. "It used to be as high as 300%," he said.


Source - newZWire

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How does the currency market work?

29 mins ago | 23 Views

Biti Parliament return stalled

45 mins ago | 207 Views

Mwonzora in tight spot

46 mins ago | 164 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: Witness throws Mararike under the bus

47 mins ago | 163 Views

Broke Zanu-PF candidates slow down campaigns

47 mins ago | 61 Views

Minister blames sanctions for DDF failure

48 mins ago | 29 Views

South Africa tightens security on Zimbabwe borders

49 mins ago | 187 Views

Chin'ono seeks removal from remand

50 mins ago | 50 Views

2 die in Independence Day road accidents

50 mins ago | 46 Views

Delay in judges appointments deliberate, claims 'Rights defenders'

51 mins ago | 41 Views

MDC-T activist petitions for Mwonzora arrest

52 mins ago | 90 Views

CJ Malaba threatened me, claims Justice Ndewere

52 mins ago | 117 Views

Sex workers turn to technology for survival

54 mins ago | 218 Views

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Way: Govt to challenge High Court ruling

55 mins ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa's govt admits low teacher attendance rate

57 mins ago | 76 Views

'Zimbabwe health spending continues to shrink'

58 mins ago | 21 Views

Malawi embassy to conduct consular outreach in Bulawayo

58 mins ago | 55 Views

Esigodini villagers exposed to disused pits

59 mins ago | 30 Views

TelOne lays off 184 digitally-handicapped workers

59 mins ago | 80 Views

Teachers are not enemies of State

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Constitutional amendments will haunt Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Arubi eyes Warriors comeback

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Pakistan thump Zimbabwe in first T20 match

1 hr ago | 22 Views

'Bureaux de-change to bridge forex needs'

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Emganwini suburb man murdered

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Bars, night club remain closed cabinet

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Parliament, begs for diplomatic passports

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD degree flawed, says witness

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand farms

1 hr ago | 162 Views

No work, no pay for teachers

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab today

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Just 288 000 people vaccinated

1 hr ago | 31 Views

South African Rand trades near 2021 highs after US inflation data

1 hr ago | 67 Views

How does the currency market work?

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Airlink appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Winky D demands US$12 000 from Magamba TV for copyright breach

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

ZRP starts recruitment

16 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Chombo, Chipanga, Hamandishe case deferred

16 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Chopper border patrols deter smuggling

16 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Chaos reigns supreme within MDC-Alliance

17 hrs ago | 3188 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles his cards

23 hrs ago | 7532 Views

Mwonzora faces Khupe rebellion

24 hrs ago | 6331 Views

Over 200,000 Zimbabwe migrant workers return after Covid-19 job losses

24 hrs ago | 2220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days