RBZ introduces new ZW$50 note

by Staff Reporter
06 Jul 2021 at 15:48hrs | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the Bank) wishes to advise the public that the ZW$50 banknote issued on 6 July 2021 through Statutory Instrument 196 of 2021 will be introduced into circulation on 7 July 2021.

The Bank shall release ZW$360 million through the normal banking channels and banks are expected to fund their respective accounts held at the Reserve Bank and collect the cash from 7 July 2021.

Source - RBZ

