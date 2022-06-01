Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Economy

Currency Crimes: Four banks to face the music

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FOUR banks have been placed under intense scrutiny and will face stiff penalties from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) over allegations of involvement in illicit financial crimes that have led to the fall of the local currency on the parallel market and rampant price increases.

Recently, President Mnangagwa said banks and companies involved in local currency manipulation and wanton increases of prices of goods and services were under probe and could lose their operating licenses.

The FIU, a unit under the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), has been analysing data harvested from local banks' internal and suspense accounts to unmask financial institutions responsible for pumping excess liquidity into the market.

Banks have been accused of using suspense and other internal accounts to purchase foreign currency on the parallel market, fueling the black-market foreign currency exchange rate. This has led to an increase of prices of goods and services.

A suspense account is one used to temporarily hold doubtful entries and discrepancies pending their analysis and permanent classification. In an interview with our Harare Bureau, FIU director-general Mr Oliver Chiperesa said the FIU has zeroed in on four out of the 16 banks operating in the country as it ups the stakes to flush out currency manipulators.

"We have identified thousands of suspense accounts from the 16 banks. For me to say which accounts have we looked at, it's a tall order. We are looking at the accounts to see which accounts could have been abused. We know banks which are high risk. We look at all the transactions and select banks and accounts that are moving high volumes of money. So far, we are analysing data from four banks. It's a process which will take a long time, but by the end of June we will have finished analysing data from three of the banks," he said.

Mr Chiperesa said further scrutiny on more accounts will be motivated by what comes out from the transactions that have been pored over so far.

"This is in line with the risk-based approach used by the FIU in its work. We endeavour to identify and assess all areas of high risk on an ongoing basis and we move in to take a closer look at the transactions. So far, we are still gathering and analysing the data, and we should have completed our analysis in the next few weeks. In our work, the FIU normally focuses on the transactions of the banks' clients and not on the banks themselves but this is a special investigation," he added.

Economist Mr Eddie Cross said the FIU's investigations are welcome to curtail rampant illicit financial activities caused by the parallel market.

"Government has introduced a number of refinements which I think are now having a significant impact on the market. The RBZ is bringing the auction price into convergence with the interbank market and that has been achieved in the past few two weeks. The RBZ has been further directed to liberalise the interbank market, being conducted by the private banks. The result of these two measures I think has already had a very significant impact on the parallel market rate which has been stabilising."

Mr Cross added: "I hope that this will continue, to liberalise the interbank market until it's in a position to take over the foreign exchange market as a whole. I think that once that is achieved sanity will return on our money market and the Zimbabwe dollar will regain some strength and begin to be a proper mean of exchange inside Zimbabwe."

Member of the RBZ's Monetary Policy Unit Mr Persistence Gwanyanya said authorities are implementing all measures necessary to protect consumers that are already burdened by price increases caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"In the global economy space, we are currently facing serious challenges which resulted from the conflict in Russia and Ukraine and the consequences, therefore, at a time where we were battling as a global economy with Covid-19 pandemic. We, therefore, need all measures to control what we can on our own outside of the geo-political factors."



Source - sundaynews.co.zw
More on: #RBZ, #Mnangagwa, #FIU

Comments


Must Read

'There is no reason for bread shortage' Musarara

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Obert Mpofu under siege

18 mins ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF closing opposition's political space, says ZPP

1 hr ago | 200 Views

CIO besiege operative's house, seize vehicle

1 hr ago | 574 Views

Zimbabwe still free from monkeypox, says govt

1 hr ago | 42 Views

'51% Zimbabweans still trust Mnangagwa'

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa needs correct advice from his team

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Ex-Dembare star Mushunje dies

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Call for another voter registration blitz

1 hr ago | 120 Views

MPs wants govt to reduce exam fees

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Mines official sucked in gold mine wrangle

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Educators in Zimbabwe mull week-long strike

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Major-General Nyathi

1 hr ago | 100 Views

HIV transmission ruling today

1 hr ago | 152 Views

'Teachers' salary can only buy 20 loaves of bread'

1 hr ago | 156 Views

1 748% hike in hospital fees

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Fuel price goes up again

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Bosso targets Bulawayo City captain

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Zera announces jump in fuel prices

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe gold output jumps 86,3%

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Matanga challenges UN-bound cops

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Potraz launches traffic monitoring system

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Over 960 teachers to benefit from ProFuturo Teacher Development Programme

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Monetary policy inconsistency sinking economy

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Food insecurity now a perennial threat

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Why Zimbabwe's de-dollarization route flopped

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

Farewell my brother, Dr Alex Magaisa

10 hrs ago | 968 Views

Harare dealer in court for claiming involvement in human toe trafficking

10 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Harare, Bulawayo top sand poaching stats - EMA

10 hrs ago | 250 Views

Free ambulance service, medication for pregnant women

11 hrs ago | 397 Views

Govt approves US$90 incentive on early grain delivery

11 hrs ago | 433 Views

Kazembe's 'hitman' in trouble

13 hrs ago | 2167 Views

Major General (Retd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi dies

16 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Govt to continue with partial dollarisation

17 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Zimbabwe a safe haven for wanted genocidists

23 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Chiwenga settles down, marries army Colonel

23 hrs ago | 9352 Views

Zimbabwe to pay 100% of international hunting revenue to campfire communities

24 hrs ago | 1216 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days