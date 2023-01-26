Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Economy

ZERA Raises Fuel Prices

by Tarisai Mudahondo
45 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has raised fuel prices in its latest review, which is effective January 26, 2023.

In a statement seen by Bulawayo24.com, the regulator said petrol would now be sold at US$1.59 or ZW$1 241.01 up from US$1.54 or ZW$1 124.61.

The authority also said the retail price for diesel is now US$1.68 or ZW$1 315.09 up from US$1.62 or ZW$1 188.77.

 The statement reads: "The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio remains at E5. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.

 Stakeholders are advised that the petroleum price releases by ZERA can be verified on the official ZERA website, Facebook or Twitter handle.

For historical prices since June 2020, please see: Zimbabwe Petrol And Diesel Fuel Prices (ZERA Updates 2020 – 2023)
The average price of diesel around the world is 1.33 U.S. Dollars per litre while the average price of gasoline around the world is 1.30 U.S. Dollars per litre.

GlobalPetrolPrices.com says the differences in prices across countries are due to the various taxes and subsidies for diesel. All countries have access to the same petroleum prices of international markets but then decide to impose different taxes. As a result, the retail price of diesel is different.

Analysts noted, however, that while the conflict had an impact on economies all over the world, Zimbabwe's fuel prices were greater than those of its regional counterparts because of higher taxes.

Source - Byo24News

