Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Economy

Zimbabwe hosts fourth Structured Dialogue Platform on arrears clearance and debt resolution process

by APO
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has concluded a fourth Structured Dialogue Platform meeting on debt clearance with creditors and development partners.

Government and development partners met Thursday 11 May, to review three draft policy reform matrices prepared by sector working groups on economic, governance and land tenure reforms. They also looked at compensation of former farm owners, and the resolution of Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements (BIPPAs).

In welcome remarks, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube assured the participants of the country's "full commitment and ownership to the process," including the implementation of policy reforms.

In December 2022, the Zimbabwean government established a Structured Dialogue Platform with all creditors and development partners, to institutionalize structured dialogue on economic and governance reforms to underpin the arrears clearance and debt resolution process.

Alexis Ferrand, Economics Advisor to the Government on Arrears Clearance, outlined the Economics Reforms Matrix's long-term and short-to-medium-term strategies, which will enable sustained inclusive economic growth, increased investment opportunities, and job creation.

The Matrix is centered on enhancing service delivery, public sector transparency and accountability, combating corruption and promoting human rights. It also covers electoral reforms, national unity, peace, and reconciliation. It was presented by Virginia Mabiza, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Ncube encouraged stakeholders to continue with "constructive and candid dialogue, which is critical to building mutual trust and confidence, needed for the success of the arrears clearance and debt resolution process."

Zimbabwe's debt clearance process is being championed by African Development Bank President Dr. Akinumwi Adesina and former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano, who has been designated as High-Level Facilitator. Both are expected in the country for a High-Level Debt Resolution Forum on 15 May 2023, led by Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa appointed Adesina as a champion in July 2022. The forum will focus on progress updates on the three policy reform matrices, presentation of the way forward and a tentative roadmap.

Zimbabwe's total consolidated debt stands at $17.5 billion. Debt owed to international creditors stands at $14.04 billion, while domestic debt stands at $3.4 billion. Debt owed to bilateral creditors is estimated at $5.75 billion, while debt to multilateral creditors is estimated at $2.5 billion. The country is in arrears for servicing its debt, with arrears to multilateral development banks, including the African Development Bank, the World Bank, and the European Investment Bank.   

The fourth structured dialogue platform meetings come on the heels of previous ones held in December 2022, and in February and March 2023. The dialogue meetings are expected to continue after elections due in August this year.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).


Source - APO

Comments


Must Read

Drilling of boreholes by ZANU PF proves regime has no permanent solution to urban water crisis!

30 mins ago | 30 Views

Obert Mpofu sponsors Bulawayo Investment Guide

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Apostle Moosa Joshua Mohlala: The Rising Prophet in Southern Africa's Spiritual Landscape

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

NPRC launches nationwide peace campaign

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Access to justice: Discipline and grievance mechanisms

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

If Mnangagwa had a shop how much would he sell a loaf of bread?

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

The illusion of Fairness: How the Zimbabwean justice system fails minorities

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Why the Zimbabwean Government is broken: The inherent flaws of democracy

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

WATCH: Villagers arrest notorious Silobela thief

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

Egodini delays cost Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Ezekiel Guti turns 100

5 hrs ago | 585 Views

Edd Branson pushes for Africa Municipal Bond Conference

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

EFF Zimbabwe to attend EFF South Africa's 10th year anniversary commemorations

19 hrs ago | 407 Views

Mugabe critic and former Archbishop of York told to step down from Church

19 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Broke man steals neighbour's ox

20 hrs ago | 913 Views

Police Arrest Woman for Abandoning Newborn Baby

20 hrs ago | 687 Views

Deliver a free & fair election

14 May 2023 at 13:39hrs | 828 Views

It's more criminal 'bombing' a train than calling for peaceful protests!

14 May 2023 at 13:36hrs | 901 Views

General Notice 635 of 2023 fiasco

14 May 2023 at 13:33hrs | 1342 Views

Zimbabwean artist Keith Zenda taking the world by storm

14 May 2023 at 12:47hrs | 1299 Views

Zimbabwe to convert coal to fertiliser

14 May 2023 at 12:42hrs | 707 Views

Man dies in 24 metre suicide plunge

14 May 2023 at 12:38hrs | 1315 Views

Zimbabwean teen signs new contract with Liverpool FC

14 May 2023 at 11:54hrs | 1823 Views

'Govt committed to helping the vulnerable'

14 May 2023 at 11:46hrs | 74 Views

Zanu-PF accused of abducting opposition party members, victim's ear cut with pliers

14 May 2023 at 11:45hrs | 564 Views

Zimbabwean-born Stephanie Travers now deputy head of Lewis Hamilton's Extreme E team

14 May 2023 at 11:45hrs | 274 Views

Trouble brewing in Mnangagwa backyard

14 May 2023 at 11:38hrs | 3180 Views

Mnangagwa foul law saga deepens

14 May 2023 at 11:37hrs | 871 Views

Musona dates Cristiano Ronaldo

14 May 2023 at 11:37hrs | 688 Views

Mwonzora in fresh bid to stop 2023 polls

14 May 2023 at 11:37hrs | 283 Views

Auditors condemn Edgars financial results

14 May 2023 at 11:37hrs | 438 Views

Zanu-PF, Council in fierce clash over 900 stands

14 May 2023 at 11:36hrs | 292 Views

Tout stabbed to death

14 May 2023 at 11:35hrs | 414 Views

July Moyo petitioned over Binga chieftainship wrangle

14 May 2023 at 11:35hrs | 125 Views

Ambulance shortage hits Bulawayo council

14 May 2023 at 11:35hrs | 98 Views

Chaos at Bulawayo council meeting

14 May 2023 at 11:35hrs | 341 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals now doing brain operations

14 May 2023 at 11:34hrs | 92 Views

Bosso ready for 'any funny tricks'

14 May 2023 at 11:34hrs | 140 Views

BCC worry over vandalism of public toilets

14 May 2023 at 11:34hrs | 50 Views

SA based businessman on warpath with Lupane Board

14 May 2023 at 11:33hrs | 251 Views

Warrant of arrest after vomiting at fast food outlet

14 May 2023 at 11:33hrs | 310 Views

Mnangagwa to engage creditors on Zimbabwe debt

14 May 2023 at 11:32hrs | 89 Views

Zimbabwe central bank confident of price stability

14 May 2023 at 11:32hrs | 110 Views

'Mobilise huge numbers for Zanu-PF'

14 May 2023 at 11:32hrs | 54 Views

Ireland fugitive put on Interpol's most wanted list

14 May 2023 at 11:31hrs | 282 Views

Hwange Unit 8 to begin synchronisation on Tuesday

14 May 2023 at 11:31hrs | 138 Views

Dembare fans throw missiles, injure referee

14 May 2023 at 11:30hrs | 218 Views

6 million registered for Zimbabwe's elections

14 May 2023 at 11:30hrs | 120 Views

Fencorp Global pushes for African trade and tourism

14 May 2023 at 08:28hrs | 81 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days