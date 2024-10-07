ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

Business / Economy

by Stephen Jakes

The objectives of these meetings include:

Mapping all mining operations in each region

Discussing the current state of mining operations

Collecting data and insights from stakeholders

Reviewing ZDAMWU's strategic plan and Congress resolutions

Adapting strategies for each region

Formulating actionable steps and timelines

Summarizing decisions made and assigning tasks

Outlining follow-up actions and deadlines



The expected outcomes of these meetings are:

A comprehensive map of mining operations in every region

A tailored strategic plan to enhance ZDAMWU's effectiveness

Inclusive engagement through participation from top union leadership, mine representatives, civil society organizations, traditional leaders, and the Ministry of Labor

Participation from 60 members in each region

By conducting these regional meetings, ZDAMWU is actively fulfilling its Congress mandate and ensuring that its resolutions are implemented at the grassroots level.

The Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) is conducting a series of regional meetings to implement its Congress resolutions and expand its reach across the country's mining sector.According to ZDAMWU General Secretary Justice Chinhema, these regional meetings are aligned with the union's Congress resolutions. He emphasized the importance of taking union activities to the shop floor level and ensuring member-driven implementation.With the support of FES, the union plans to hold 10 regional meetings in 10 of its demarcated regions, starting with Bulawayo, Gwanda, Harare, Hwange, Masvingo, Zvishavane, Kwekwe, Kadoma, Mutare, and Chinhoi.