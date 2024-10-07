Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Economy

ZDAMWU embarks on regional meetings to strengthen structures

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) is conducting a series of regional meetings to implement its Congress resolutions and expand its reach across the country's mining sector.

According to ZDAMWU General Secretary Justice Chinhema, these regional meetings are aligned with the union's Congress resolutions. He emphasized the importance of taking union activities to the shop floor level and ensuring member-driven implementation.

With the support of FES, the union plans to hold 10 regional meetings in 10 of its demarcated regions, starting with Bulawayo, Gwanda, Harare, Hwange, Masvingo, Zvishavane, Kwekwe, Kadoma, Mutare, and Chinhoi.

The objectives of these meetings include:

  • Mapping all mining operations in each region
  • Discussing the current state of mining operations
  • Collecting data and insights from stakeholders
  • Reviewing ZDAMWU's strategic plan and Congress resolutions
  • Adapting strategies for each region
  • Formulating actionable steps and timelines
  • Summarizing decisions made and assigning tasks
  • Outlining follow-up actions and deadlines

The expected outcomes of these meetings are:

  • A comprehensive map of mining operations in every region
  • A tailored strategic plan to enhance ZDAMWU's effectiveness
  • Inclusive engagement through participation from top union leadership, mine representatives, civil society organizations, traditional leaders, and the Ministry of Labor
  • Participation from 60 members in each region
  • By conducting these regional meetings, ZDAMWU is actively fulfilling its Congress mandate and ensuring that its resolutions are implemented at the grassroots level.


Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Man bashed over gambling

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 177 Views

MRP threatens to disrupt Gukurahundi hearings

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

IOM Council chair visits Zimbabwe and South Africa

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Pandemonium at Chief Chivero's village court

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

'We are in extreme poverty' - Village heads

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

School of Mines encourages female graduates to join mining industry

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chivayo donates $250,000 to John Nkomo Trust, gifts Jabulani a bakkie

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwe compensates farmers over land invasions

4 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe army ordered to pay US$40 000 to torture victims

4 hrs ago | 442 Views

Vagabond rapes female relative

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Harare City Council uncovers $2 million scandal

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mutare grapples with critical land shortage

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises teachers' recruitment

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Family fights over house acquired in 1960

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Kombi driver jailed for killing pedestrian

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Nepotism, corruption mar Harare land allocations

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Fake doctor appears in court, further remanded

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa vows to remove barriers to modernisation

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bad Zimbabwe road users to repair damages

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe police question insiders over US$4m Ecobank heist

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

2 in court for stealing relief food

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Kadewere and Chirewa Ruled Out of AFCON Qualifiers

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Khama Billiat excited to be back in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 424 Views

Hichilema alarmed by prospects of defeat and prosecution for corruption

18 hrs ago | 1601 Views

5 guns and US$68,000 stolen in armed robberies

18 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Bulawayo to cut water supplies to just 36 hours per week for residents

18 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Iran joins the Nuclear boys club?

19 hrs ago | 2708 Views

ZiG's false promise: Debunking the gold-backed myth

19 hrs ago | 1089 Views

John Hlophe quits captured JSC

19 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Villager, conservation clash overshooting of dogs

20 hrs ago | 895 Views

Kenny Ndebele harbours personal grudges against Highlanders?

21 hrs ago | 2305 Views

EFF to refer John Steenhuisen to Parliament's Ethics Committee over his lies

21 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mbalula summons Lesufi to Luthuli House over public anti-GNU remarks

22 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Bosso fans raise over US$7,000 in day of rage protest

22 hrs ago | 1078 Views

'Dare touch Panyaza Lesufi'

23 hrs ago | 902 Views

Funeral parade for Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium

23 hrs ago | 876 Views

Menstrual cycle saves university student

23 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Bosso fans versus Farai Jere and Mutasa

23 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Zanu-PF MP ordered to pay US$3 million

23 hrs ago | 994 Views

Prophet Jonah applauds Mnangagwa's leadership style, VED gesture

23 hrs ago | 286 Views

Sounds of Soweto : A tale no of Highlanders anthems

23 hrs ago | 547 Views

Honda Fit kills one, injures 3

23 hrs ago | 613 Views

Farai Jere fast becoming the modern-day Leslie Gwindi in Bosso eyes

24 hrs ago | 726 Views

9-year-old raped during extra lessons

07 Oct 2024 at 08:22hrs | 1187 Views

Musekiwa, Maposa named in Zimbabwe T20 squad

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 199 Views

Unethical practices stall Zimbabwe's development

07 Oct 2024 at 08:06hrs | 223 Views

Gurira in US$77,000 scam

07 Oct 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1032 Views

Chitungwiza in door-to-door drive to recover ZiG160m

07 Oct 2024 at 08:04hrs | 1658 Views