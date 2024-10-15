Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Economy

Zimbabwean Mine Workers Demand Cost of Living Adjustments Amid Economic Crisis

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
Harare, Zimbabwe - The National Employment Council for the mining industry has received a petition calling for immediate cost of living adjustments to mine workers' salaries. The plea comes in response to the ongoing devaluation of the Zimbabwean currency, ZiG, which has significantly eroded workers' purchasing power.

In a letter dated October 8, Justice Chinhema, General Secretary of the Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Mineral Workers Union, addressed the NEC, highlighting the dire financial situation of mine workers. He emphasized that the rapid inflation has made it increasingly difficult for workers to meet their basic needs.

"We urge you to convene an emergency meeting of NEC parties to discuss the implementation of a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA)," Chinhema wrote. "This is crucial to protect mine workers from the devastating effects of currency devaluation and the exorbitant price hikes on essential goods and services."

The union is demanding a US$200 across-the-board COLA to offset the losses incurred due to the weakening of the Zimbabwean dollar. Chinhema stressed the importance of these adjustments in maintaining workers' morale, preventing labor disputes, and ensuring the stability of mining operations.

Chinhema pointed out that the recent exchange rate adjustments by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe have further exacerbated the situation for mine workers, whose salaries were already below the poverty line. He proposed quarterly salary reviews and a 90% USD component in salaries to safeguard workers' earnings from future currency fluctuations.

The union is calling for a swift response to this urgent matter, emphasizing the need to provide immediate relief to the hardworking mine workers who have been disproportionately affected by the economic crisis.


Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Revoke CapeXit leader's SA citizenship

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Why video chat is better than the classic dating app

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Diversify varieties to arrest climate change: Hekhani seeds

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu faces another huddle

4 hrs ago | 408 Views

Grid Africa secures R50 million Equity Investment from Rifuwo

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe needs own cybersecurity statistics

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwean woman sentenced to 4 years for illegal possession of elephant tusk

7 hrs ago | 450 Views

Man arrested for theft of aluminium cables

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

Drunk wife kills hubby

7 hrs ago | 979 Views

Cabinet speaks on power supply shortages amid prolonged blackouts

8 hrs ago | 612 Views

Bonyongwe express irony over the death of Gen Mujuru

8 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Zimbabwe-linked teen signs first professional contract with Liverpool

8 hrs ago | 548 Views

Man killed over bad joke

8 hrs ago | 751 Views

US Ambassador to Zimbabwe unfazed by anti-sanctions protestors at embassy

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Fear grips Gwanda villagers

8 hrs ago | 446 Views

Succession issue not a prerogative of Zanu-PF only

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF plots protests against ED2030 spoilers

8 hrs ago | 347 Views

Backdated pay rise for civil servants

8 hrs ago | 357 Views

Frederick Shava demoted in Cabinet reshuffle?

15 Oct 2024 at 18:46hrs | 4852 Views

Man rapes lover's mother

15 Oct 2024 at 18:38hrs | 2198 Views

The Chinese-owned Dinson invests over US$2 billion in Zimbabwe

15 Oct 2024 at 18:38hrs | 1947 Views

Zimbabwe investigative journalist released without charge

15 Oct 2024 at 18:37hrs | 1000 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans demand halt on land sales

15 Oct 2024 at 18:17hrs | 1661 Views

Mathibela's war vets reject rival congress as invalid

15 Oct 2024 at 18:17hrs | 1021 Views

BBC to axe iconic investigative show HardTalk

15 Oct 2024 at 18:14hrs | 1066 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser says ZiG is 'doomed', warns RBZ Governor

15 Oct 2024 at 18:10hrs | 4512 Views

Zim Vet targets 100k semen to boost national herd

15 Oct 2024 at 18:09hrs | 188 Views

Flying Squad arrests suspect in stolen vehicle on N1 to Zimbabwe

15 Oct 2024 at 14:53hrs | 922 Views

CMED apprenticeship intake jobs

15 Oct 2024 at 14:29hrs | 768 Views

25MW solar plant goes live in Zimbabwe

15 Oct 2024 at 14:18hrs | 6879 Views

Mnangagwa declares State of Disaster after Mbare market fire

15 Oct 2024 at 14:00hrs | 719 Views

Dexter Nduna denied bail

15 Oct 2024 at 13:29hrs | 1189 Views

Insecure Zanu PF legislator threatens Villagers

15 Oct 2024 at 13:29hrs | 872 Views

Moxon dynasty takes over at Meikles Limited

15 Oct 2024 at 10:38hrs | 2690 Views

Zimbabwe's 6 mealie meal brands cleared of cancer-causing herbicide

15 Oct 2024 at 10:31hrs | 3140 Views

Maid wins house in Econet promotion

15 Oct 2024 at 10:25hrs | 9914 Views

WATCH: Land Rover owners unite for charity drive from Harare to Shamva

15 Oct 2024 at 09:51hrs | 844 Views

Bonyongwe, Mutsvangwa bitter feud escalates

15 Oct 2024 at 09:23hrs | 3204 Views

Michael Nees revives Warriors

15 Oct 2024 at 09:20hrs | 2713 Views

Zanu-PF MP lives luxury lifestyle, fails to pay debts

15 Oct 2024 at 09:18hrs | 2577 Views

Zimbabwe police deflate truck tyres in attempt to catch smugglers

15 Oct 2024 at 09:16hrs | 791 Views

Chibaya denied bail in violence incitement case

15 Oct 2024 at 09:05hrs | 194 Views

Mphoko's son wins appeal against rape conviction

15 Oct 2024 at 09:02hrs | 933 Views

Wadyajena has the last laugh

15 Oct 2024 at 08:39hrs | 1023 Views

ZiG struggles persist

15 Oct 2024 at 08:39hrs | 2215 Views

Zimbabwe govt mulls Tram System to tackle urban traffic congestion

15 Oct 2024 at 08:38hrs | 236 Views

Ex-cop escapes jail time after assaulting son

15 Oct 2024 at 08:37hrs | 257 Views

Acting town secretary arrested

15 Oct 2024 at 08:36hrs | 374 Views

Zimbabwe govt says there Is no need to panic over Mpox

15 Oct 2024 at 08:35hrs | 125 Views