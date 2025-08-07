Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare prioritising relegation survival

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Dynamos FC, the defending champions of the Chibuku Super Cup, have revealed that this season their main focus is survival in the league rather than chasing a third consecutive Super Cup title.

The two-time winners confirmed this stance on Wednesday after narrowly advancing past Yadah in the preliminary round at Ngoni Stadium. The match ended 0-0 in regulation time before Dynamos triumphed 4-3 on penalties.

Having lifted the Chibuku Super Cup trophies in both 2023 and 2024, Dynamos assistant coach Thomas Ruzive stated that the team is not overly concerned with breaking records in the knockout tournament this year.

"Our main aim is to survive relegation; we are not worried much about winning the Chibuku Super Cup. We will push and take each game as it comes, but at the back of our mind, we know what we want," Ruzive said.

Dynamos currently find themselves embroiled in a relegation scrap, sitting second from bottom in the league standings in 17th place with 19 points. The 2025 season has been their worst in history, with the club managing only three wins from 24 league matches.

Despite their struggles, the Glamour Boys appear to be revitalised under the leadership of former Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu, who was appointed just last week. Since Kaindu's arrival, Dynamos have recorded two wins — a 1-0 victory over MWOS last Saturday and the recent penalty shootout success against Yadah.

As the season progresses, Dynamos will likely continue prioritising league survival while cautiously navigating the Chibuku Super Cup, hoping to secure their top-flight status before dreaming of further silverware.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Dembare, #Survival, #PSL

