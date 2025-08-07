Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Economy

Zimbabweans pledge property for loans

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans are increasingly pledging household items such as beds, fridges, and other personal property as collateral to secure small loans from financial institutions, highlighting the dire state of credit access and economic hardship faced by many families.

As inflation and unemployment persist, financial institutions are targeting the working poor with asset-backed lending products. While these loans provide vital access to cash, they carry growing risks of turning into predatory credit practices that imperil already vulnerable households.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) flagged this worrying trend in its 2025 Mid-Term Monetary Policy Statement, cautioning against the social risks associated with loans secured by movable household assets and calling for stronger regulation and consumer protection measures.

RBZ Governor Dr. John Mushayavanhu revealed that as of June 30, 2025, the Collateral Registry recorded 3,329 active registrations of movable assets used as loan security, with a combined principal value of ZiG56.3 billion. Microfinance institutions accounted for the highest number of registrations (1,384), followed by banks with 1,167.

"Banks held the largest value of movable collateral at ZiG32 billion, while law firms registering on behalf of clients accounted for ZiG23.9 billion," Mushayavanhu noted.

Since its establishment in November 2022, the Collateral Registry has processed over 7,000 security interest notices covering a wide range of assets, including household goods, private vehicles, trucks, agricultural equipment, and shares.

Household goods remain the most commonly pledged collateral, with 4,006 registrations, followed by private vehicles (2,597), Notarial General Covering Bonds (1,661), trucks (1,440), and agricultural equipment (955).

The Reserve Bank's policy statement also acknowledged complaints against microfinance institutions related to predatory lending. While overall compliance with the Microfinance Act and Consumer Protection Framework was satisfactory, some institutions have faced scrutiny for non-compliance issues such as disposing of clients' assets without court orders and excessive monthly deductions.

"Supervisory actions have been instituted against non-compliant lenders, and the Reserve Bank will intensify market conduct surveillance to protect consumers," Mushayavanhu said.

Interest rates on loans from microfinance institutions varied widely, with some charging as high as 25% per month, well above the recommended range of 7% to 15%. The RBZ has pledged corrective measures to enforce responsible pricing practices and prevent over-indebtedness.

The Central Bank emphasized that all lending institutions must adhere strictly to the Microfinance Act and the Consumer Protection Framework, which establishes minimum standards for fair treatment of consumers.

Despite these challenges, Mushayavanhu assured that the banking sector remains largely stable and sound, though some institutions are facing prudential issues that require supervisory attention.

With wages stagnant and formal credit hard to come by, Zimbabwean families are caught in a difficult bind—pledging essential assets to secure short-term loans while facing the risk of losing vital household goods. The RBZ's call for tighter regulation aims to strike a balance between expanding credit access and safeguarding consumers from harmful lending practices amid Zimbabwe's fragile economic recovery.

Source - Newsday
More on: #RBZ, #Loans, #Cash

Comments


Must Read

SA court orders repatriation of Edgar Lungu

33 mins ago | 89 Views

RBZ crackdown on money laundering

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Dembare prioritising relegation survival

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

RBZ upholds tight monetary policy to protect ZWG

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

UK resets ties with Zimbabwe in push for critical minerals

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mafume supports ban on pre-owned clothes

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mechanic sells client's wheels to pay rent!

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Drinking buddies turn home invaders in brazen robbery plot

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Pythons invade Mutare suburb

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe faces new threat from AI voice cloning scams

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Kariba water level declines

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's BMA in fresh drive to ditch sugar tax

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

ZimRe pushes to recover funds frozen in US

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Tourists flock to Heroes Acre

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Girl (12) rescues 3 minors from burning house

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe banking sector profits drop

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Teacher fined US$100 for spanking grade 3 pupil

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mutapa blocks ZCDC diamond sale

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa meets former US envoy Simbi Mubako

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Forestry Commission regulatory weaknesses exposed

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC dares the United States to sanction it

15 hrs ago | 954 Views

Bulawayo-Vic-Falls Road rehab to take 10 months

15 hrs ago | 623 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce AI at schools

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliate organisations

18 hrs ago | 405 Views

POSB launches solar, Starlink loan scheme for schools

18 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe races to implement IMF-backed reforms

18 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zimbabwe scales up crocodile exports

18 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco marketing season ends

18 hrs ago | 128 Views

Kemi Badenoch is bad enough: Thanks to Socialist East Germany: GDR!

18 hrs ago | 264 Views

Bulawayo water crisis now more than a national disaster

19 hrs ago | 230 Views

The Power of Mental Transformation: Unlocking Africa's Potential

19 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mwonzora finally weighed and measured

19 hrs ago | 351 Views

CCC is on track: Welshman Ncube is the president

19 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwean rapper Awa Khiwe marries into Zulu royal heartland

20 hrs ago | 500 Views

Tagwirei not active on social media

20 hrs ago | 481 Views

CBZ appoints Mthimukhulu as Managing Director

20 hrs ago | 572 Views

Guti's widow visits Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 648 Views

Chinese firm sues Zimbabwe police boss

21 hrs ago | 370 Views

How African dictators are groomed! Akot will be one!

21 hrs ago | 246 Views

ZIFA's Amateur Hour: How Magwizi's Leadership is Destroying Zimbabwean Football

22 hrs ago | 165 Views

Magoso appointed ZBC Director of news and current affairs

22 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa ally disburses nearly US$200K to Zanu-PF affiliates

22 hrs ago | 332 Views

Supermarket selling expired soft drinks

22 hrs ago | 402 Views

US embassy pauses most visa processing in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 683 Views

Councillors jostle for out-of-city conference slots

22 hrs ago | 150 Views

Retailer fined for selling fong kong maize meal

22 hrs ago | 292 Views

Man mourns non-existent baby, nearly buries a doll

22 hrs ago | 681 Views

Former CCC MP jailed

22 hrs ago | 214 Views

Harare Council closes 40 CBD buildings

22 hrs ago | 266 Views