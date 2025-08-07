SA court orders repatriation of Edgar Lungu

Latest News Editor's Choice


The full bench of the Pretoria High Court in South Africa has ruled that the body of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu must be repatriated to Zambia to allow for a state funeral. This decision comes after Lungu's family had initially planned to bury him in South Africa, reportedly to prevent current Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema from presiding over the ceremonies.

The court's ruling mandates that the former leader's remains be returned to his homeland, where official state funeral arrangements will be carried out in accordance with national protocols. The decision underscores the importance of honoring national leaders within their country, respecting both the office they held and the wishes of the state.

Details on the timeline for the repatriation and the state funeral preparations are expected to be announced by Zambian authorities in the coming days. The ruling marks a significant development in the posthumous proceedings of the former president and addresses the sensitivities surrounding the leadership transition in Zambia.

