'ZiG outperforms regional peers'

Business / Economy

by Staff reporter

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has lauded the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency for its sustained stability and strong performance compared to several regional currencies within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and beyond.In its 2025 Mid-Term Monetary Policy Statement released yesterday, the RBZ highlighted that since its introduction in April 2024, the ZiG currency has contributed significantly to price predictability and economic certainty - key pillars for a stable macroeconomic environment."The stability of the ZiG currency, introduced in April 2024, alongside the recalibrated monetary policy framework has increased predictability and certainty in monetary and financial affairs," the statement reads.It adds, "Against this background, ZiG performance has compared well with regional currencies in terms of cost of living, thereby establishing its position among selected currencies in SADC and beyond."A comparative analysis included in the policy document reveals that Zimbabwe's cost of living, anchored by the ZiG currency, holds a baseline index of 1.0, used as a benchmark for affordability across the region.This compares favorably with other countries such as Seychelles (1.81), Democratic Republic of Congo (1.42), Angola (1.35), and South Africa (1.40), all of which report higher living costs despite their economic strength or currency valuations.The report credits ongoing monetary reforms for cushioning Zimbabwean citizens against inflation fueled by volatile exchange rates and unstable pricing dynamics.In addition, Zimbabwe's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita stands at US$2,656, outperforming regional peers such as Zambia (US$1,235) and Malawi (US$508). The RBZ attributes this trend to sustained policy discipline and increased production capacity.The Mid-Term Monetary Policy Statement comes amid rising public and investor confidence in the ZiG currency. Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to fiscal consolidation, money supply restraint, and exchange rate stability to preserve the gains achieved so far.As Zimbabwe continues its monetary reform journey, the RBZ's endorsement of the ZiG currency underscores its role as a key anchor in promoting economic stability and growth within the region.