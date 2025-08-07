Latest News Editor's Choice


Business / Economy

Chillmaster back in court

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
Top musician Kudakwashe Gift Hombarume, popularly known as Chillmaster, will face a fresh inquiry into his culpable homicide case after the High Court ordered the Mbare Magistrates Court to reopen proceedings, citing significant flaws in the original sentencing.

Hombarume (24) was initially fined US$200 for driving without a licence and sentenced to two years for culpable homicide by Magistrate Tatenda Mukurunge in May. One year of the sentence was suspended on condition of good behaviour, and the other 12 months suspended pending completion of 420 hours of community service at Stoneridge Primary School.

However, Judge President Mary Zimba-Dube, reviewing the case, found gaps in the trial court's assessment of Hombarume's negligence, which had been described as "ordinary." The High Court held that the sentencing did not deliver "real and substantial justice," especially given the aggravating circumstances of the case.

The case stems from a fatal road accident on April 9, 2025, when Hombarume, driving without a licence, lost control of his vehicle along New Chitungwiza Road and fatally struck pedestrian Custon Charumbira. Chillmaster admitted to excessive speeding - between 80 and 100 km/h in a 60 km/h zone - loss of control, and failure to keep a proper lookout.

Justice Dube criticised the trial magistrate for failing to properly evaluate the degree of negligence and neglecting to consider prohibiting Hombarume from driving, which is a legal requirement in fatal driving offences. "The aggravating features of this case do not justify community service," the judge said, adding that Hombarume's conduct exhibited gross negligence under aggravating circumstances.

The court also pointed out that Hombarume failed to stop for 67 metres after hitting the victim, a fact that was overlooked in sentencing. Instead, the trial magistrate gave undue weight to mitigating factors such as the accused's financial support to the victim's family, his remorse, and the family's request for a non-custodial sentence.

While the victim's family had urged leniency - highlighting Chillmaster's ongoing care and gestures such as providing livestock to appease vengeful spirits - Justice Dube underscored that these cannot override the interests of justice. "A victim impact statement cannot trump the interests of justice," she stated. "Courts should not allow offenders to buy their way out of custodial sentences."

The High Court has now ordered the Mbare Magistrates Court to conduct a fresh inquiry within 30 days, specifically to reassess the degree of negligence, consider prohibiting Hombarume from driving, and review the sentence in accordance with the law.

Chillmaster's case serves as a stern reminder of the judiciary's commitment to road safety and upholding justice in fatal road accident cases.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Auxillia Mnangagwa's rehab centre overwhelmed

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'ZiG outperforms regional peers'

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Hichilema can have Lungu's corpse, rules SA court

43 mins ago | 46 Views

SA court orders repatriation of Edgar Lungu

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

RBZ crackdown on money laundering

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zimbabweans pledge property for loans

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Dembare prioritising relegation survival

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

RBZ upholds tight monetary policy to protect ZWG

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

UK resets ties with Zimbabwe in push for critical minerals

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mafume supports ban on pre-owned clothes

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mechanic sells client's wheels to pay rent!

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Drinking buddies turn home invaders in brazen robbery plot

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Pythons invade Mutare suburb

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe faces new threat from AI voice cloning scams

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Kariba water level declines

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe's BMA in fresh drive to ditch sugar tax

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

ZimRe pushes to recover funds frozen in US

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Tourists flock to Heroes Acre

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Girl (12) rescues 3 minors from burning house

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe banking sector profits drop

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Teacher fined US$100 for spanking grade 3 pupil

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mutapa blocks ZCDC diamond sale

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa meets former US envoy Simbi Mubako

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Forestry Commission regulatory weaknesses exposed

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC dares the United States to sanction it

16 hrs ago | 997 Views

Bulawayo-Vic-Falls Road rehab to take 10 months

17 hrs ago | 688 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce AI at schools

19 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zanu-PF warns affiliate organisations

19 hrs ago | 416 Views

POSB launches solar, Starlink loan scheme for schools

20 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe races to implement IMF-backed reforms

20 hrs ago | 407 Views

Zimbabwe scales up crocodile exports

20 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe's tobacco marketing season ends

20 hrs ago | 133 Views

Kemi Badenoch is bad enough: Thanks to Socialist East Germany: GDR!

20 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bulawayo water crisis now more than a national disaster

20 hrs ago | 236 Views

The Power of Mental Transformation: Unlocking Africa's Potential

21 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mwonzora finally weighed and measured

21 hrs ago | 365 Views

CCC is on track: Welshman Ncube is the president

21 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwean rapper Awa Khiwe marries into Zulu royal heartland

21 hrs ago | 531 Views

Tagwirei not active on social media

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

CBZ appoints Mthimukhulu as Managing Director

22 hrs ago | 599 Views

Guti's widow visits Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 666 Views

Chinese firm sues Zimbabwe police boss

23 hrs ago | 381 Views

How African dictators are groomed! Akot will be one!

23 hrs ago | 255 Views

ZIFA's Amateur Hour: How Magwizi's Leadership is Destroying Zimbabwean Football

23 hrs ago | 173 Views

Magoso appointed ZBC Director of news and current affairs

23 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mnangagwa ally disburses nearly US$200K to Zanu-PF affiliates

24 hrs ago | 343 Views

Supermarket selling expired soft drinks

24 hrs ago | 411 Views

US embassy pauses most visa processing in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 696 Views

Councillors jostle for out-of-city conference slots

24 hrs ago | 153 Views