Blue Train service between Pretoria and Vic Falls relaunched

Business / Economy

by Staff reporter

South Africa's national railway company, Transnet, has re-launched its iconic luxury tourist train service connecting Pretoria and Zimbabwe's tourism capital, Victoria Falls. The Blue Train arrived in Victoria Falls early Thursday morning, marking the revival of a route that was last operated in 2001."We are so excited to bring our guests to Africa's most iconic destination," said Ms. Mosa Matlhtsi, Acting Train Manager for the Blue Train. "We are promising to bring more people on this route. We are backed by popular demand. Our clients are so happy, and we are already all over social media receiving questions and inquiries about our next trip. We will be back in a few weeks."The train carried a group of tourists eager to experience Zimbabwe's rich tourist offerings. As expected, the majestic Victoria Falls did not disappoint."We have been to Zambezi National Park this morning and were very excited to see animals. We were also thrilled to visit Victoria Falls. What is also interesting is that you have nice, friendly people and great food. I will definitely continue marketing Victoria Falls to the Japanese source market," said Ms. Eri Odagiri, Chief Executive Officer of Thompsons Japan.Victoria Falls remains a key destination for both regional and international travelers, and the re-launch of the Blue Train is seen as a significant boost to the tourism sectors of both South Africa and Zimbabwe.