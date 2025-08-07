Logistics firm in exchange control violation

Business / Economy

by Staff reporter

Mapho Tradelink Procurement and Logistics Private Limited, a leading procurement and logistics company, has been taken to court for allegedly breaching the Exchange Control Act by making payments exceeding US$150,000 outside Zimbabwe without proper authorization from the Central Bank.The firm was represented in court by Petronella Matare, alongside company director Angela Nyaradzo Mahachi.According to court documents, between January and August 2025, Mapho Tradelink made payments totaling US$151,218 to China for the purchase of various goods on behalf of clients residing in Zimbabwe. During this period, Mahachi, acting in her capacity as director, received payments from clients intending to procure goods from China. She then used these funds to facilitate the overseas purchases.However, investigations revealed that neither Mahachi nor the company sought or obtained authorization from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's Exchange Control Department before making the offshore payments. The Exchange Control authorities confirmed that Mahachi was not authorized to conduct any offshore payments, borrowing, or investments.Additionally, the company is not registered as an importer or exporter, further compounding the allegations against it.The case highlights the strict regulatory framework governing foreign currency transactions in Zimbabwe and signals increased enforcement against firms violating exchange control regulations. The matter remains before the courts as investigations continue.